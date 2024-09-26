Shardiya Navratri 2024: Here Is Everything To Know About Puja Rituals

Shardiya Navratri 2024 | FPJ

Navratri, a lively and significant Hindu festival, is quickly approaching and is set to take place from October 3, 2024, to October 12, 2024. The festival is highly important to the Hindu community; the devotees mark the occasion with extreme enthusiasm and dedication.

The joyous celebration represents the victory of positivity over negativity, with each day devoted to a different manifestation of the goddess Durga. The festival includes prayers, fasting, rituals, and celebrations. In this article, we will provide information on the Navratri fast, the ceremony, and the guidelines for what to do and what not to do.

Shardiya Navratri: Important Rituals



Fasting (Vrat): Numerous believers opt to abstain from food during Navratri. This can vary from complete fasting to eating particular foods such as fruits and nuts. It's a period for cleansing and advancing spiritually.



Prayer and Meditation: Daily puja practices are essential. Establish a shrine with depictions or statues of Goddess Durga, and present flowers, fruits, and incense as offerings. Dedicate time to meditate and form a connection with the divine energy.



Garba: Get involved in cultural dances such as Garba and Dandiya Raas. These dances promote a sense of unity and happiness, making them a standout feature of the celebrations.



Navratri Pujas: Every day is assigned to a different manifestation of Goddess Durga. Get to know these gods and carry out particular ceremonies linked to each one.

Community Involvement: Connect with your neighbors by attending events, prayers, and cultural gatherings. This boosts the festive atmosphere and promotes relationships.

Celebrating Navratri: Rituals, Dos, and Don’ts

Navratri, a vibrant nine-night festival, celebrates the divine feminine and honors Goddess Durga. This auspicious occasion involves various rituals and practices that vary across regions and communities. Here’s a guide to help you observe Navratri with reverence and joy.

Shardiya Navratri: Dos

Respect the Fasting Rituals: If fasting, choose a method that suits your health and lifestyle. Prioritize hydration and nutrition during non-fasting hours.

Traditional Dressing: Wear traditional attire like sarees or lehengas, preferably in colors that represent the specific day of Navratri.

Stay Positive and Grateful: Maintain a positive mindset throughout the festival. Express gratitude for the blessings in your life.

Help Others: Engage in acts of kindness and charity, as Navratri is also about sharing and caring for those in need.

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Day-Wise Color Themes

Day 1- 3rd October 2024, Thursday- Yellow

Day 2- 4th October 2024, Friday-Green

Day 3- 5th October 2024, Saturday- Grey

Day 4- 6th October 2024, Sunday- Orange

Day 5- 7th October 2024, Monday- White

Day 6- 8th October 2024, Tuesday- Red

Day 7- 9th October 2024, Wednesday- Royal Blue

Day 8- 10th October 2024, Thursday- Pink

Day 9- 11th October 2024, Friday- Purple

Shardiya Navratri: Don’ts

Avoid Negativity: Steer clear of negative conversations and environments. Focus on uplifting thoughts and actions.

Don’t Overindulge: While celebrating, refrain from excessive eating or drinking, especially if you are fasting.

Neglect Personal Well-being: While devotion is essential, do not ignore your health. Balance spiritual practices with self-care.