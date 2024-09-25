Shardiya Navratri 2024: History, Significance And All You Need To Know

Shardiya Navratri 2024: Everything You Need To Know | Canva

Millions of Hindus celebrate the victory of good over evil during the nine-day Shardiya Navratri, worshipping Goddess Durga for her battle against the demon Mahishashura. Legends say the battle lasted nine days and nights, culminating in the observed holiday of Dussehra. This year, Navratri begins on October 3 and ends on October 11, with Chaitra and Shardiya Navratri considered the most significant of the four celebrations. Devotees fast and perform rituals to honor Goddess Durga, with the festival also tied to Maa Sita and Lord Ram.

Navratri 2024: Lord Ram And Shardiya Navratri



In Hindu mythology, Lord Ram desired to worship Goddess Shakti immediately instead of waiting until just before the final battle with demon king Ravan. Prior to His final confrontation with Ravan, Lord Ram devoted nine days to worshipping the Goddess.

Goddess Durga granted Lord Ram victory as a blessing for his dedication. Navratri's importance is linked to Lord Ram in Vedas, Puranas, and other sacred writings.

Navratri 2024: Goddess Durga And Shardiya Navratri



Devotees pay homage to Goddess Durga in the Shardiya Navratri to celebrate her brave victory against the demon Mahishashura. The battle lasted nine days and nine nights. Vijayadashami, also called Dussehra, is celebrated on the tenth day. People celebrate and worship the Goddess Durga today. This year, Navratri will commence on the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin.

Astrologer Pandit Shridhar Shastri, working in Haridwar, mentions that Lord Ram and Ravan are connected to the importance of Shardiya Navratri. Before the decisive battle with Ravan, Lord Ram requested for the worship of Goddess Durga, who is the deity of strength and power. After Navratri ended, on Dashami, Lord Ram emerged victorious over Ravan.

Significance Of Shardiya Navratri



According to religious texts, Shardiya Navratri begins on the Pratipada of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashwin. Followers of Goddess Durga fast and pray to her for nine days, chanting the Durga Stotra and Durga Chalisa. Hindus hold the belief that by worshipping Goddess Durga with devotion during Navratri, she will bestow blessings and fulfil all their desires.

Each day of Navratri is associated with a different Durga avatar, like Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, or Chandraghanta. Shardiya Navratri is celebrated as a harvest festival in honour of the Goddess in her motherly form.