Shah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking: Here's 5 Effective Ways How You Can Too Kick The Dirty Habit

Bollywood sensation Shah Rukh Khan, who once smoked 100 cigarettes a day, has finally quit. On Saturday, November 2, the actor celebrated his 59th birthday with his fans at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir hall in Bandra, Mumbai, where he revealed that he had quit smoking after many years.

"There's a good thing—I'm not smoking anymore, guys," stated a video shared by his fan page on X. Talking about the side effects of quitting smoking, Khan shared, "I thought I won't feel so breathless after quitting smoking, but I still feel it. Inshallah, that will also get ok."

While quitting smoking is not a one-day task, doing it will help your body lead a healthy life. It is never too late to stop smoking since, once you decide to stop, the health benefits of quitting begin to appear 20 minutes after your last cigarette. The fibres in your bronchial tube that were previously dysfunctional begin to function properly as soon as you quit smoking.

If you are still figuring out ways to stop this unhealthy habit, here are five ways you can quit smoking, starting today!

5 ways to quit smoking:

Prepare Mentally

Before you physically quit smoking, it is essential to prepare your mind that you are sincerely going to stop consuming tobacco. Preparing yourself mentally will help you stay dedicated and consistent towards your goal. While inner preparation is necessary, staying consistent and not touching cigarettes is even more important to quit this unhealthy habit.

Use Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT)

You can explore options like nicotine patches, gums, lozenges, or inhalers that can help reduce cravings. These will give you a small dose of nicotine without the harmful chemicals in cigarettes, making it easier to quit.

Avoid Triggers

It is essential to identify situations or routines that make you want to smoke, like drinking coffee or being around other smokers. Avoiding these situations or changing your routines can reduce your urge to smoke.

Find a Support System

Let family, friends, or co-workers know you're trying to quit. They can offer encouragement, help distract you, and keep you motivated. Joining a support group or speaking with a counsellor can also help.

Stay Busy with Healthy Habits

Lastly, replace smoking with other activities, like exercise, hobbies, or chewing gum. Keeping busy and finding new habits can make it easier to stay on track and lead a healthy lifestyle. Engaging in physical activities, reading books or even doing little things you love will help you improve your body while keeping away the harmful effects of smoking.