 Shah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking: Here's 5 Effective Ways How You Can Too Kick The Dirty Habit
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleShah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking: Here's 5 Effective Ways How You Can Too Kick The Dirty Habit

Shah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking: Here's 5 Effective Ways How You Can Too Kick The Dirty Habit

Shah Rukh Khan, on his birthday, revealed he quit smoking. Here are five effective and healthy ways to stop consuming tobacco:

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
article-image
SRK | Instagram

Bollywood sensation Shah Rukh Khan, who once smoked 100 cigarettes a day, has finally quit. On Saturday, November 2, the actor celebrated his 59th birthday with his fans at the Bal Gandharva Rang Mandir hall in Bandra, Mumbai, where he revealed that he had quit smoking after many years.

"There's a good thing—I'm not smoking anymore, guys," stated a video shared by his fan page on X. Talking about the side effects of quitting smoking, Khan shared, "I thought I won't feel so breathless after quitting smoking, but I still feel it. Inshallah, that will also get ok."

Read Also
Shah Rukh Khan, Who Once Smoked 100 Cigarettes A Day, Finally Quits: 'Thought I Won't Feel So...
article-image

While quitting smoking is not a one-day task, doing it will help your body lead a healthy life. It is never too late to stop smoking since, once you decide to stop, the health benefits of quitting begin to appear 20 minutes after your last cigarette. The fibres in your bronchial tube that were previously dysfunctional begin to function properly as soon as you quit smoking.

If you are still figuring out ways to stop this unhealthy habit, here are five ways you can quit smoking, starting today!

FPJ Shorts
Shah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking: Here's 5 Effective Ways How You Can Too Kick The Dirty Habit
Shah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking: Here's 5 Effective Ways How You Can Too Kick The Dirty Habit
AP TET Results 2024 Declared At aptet.apcfss.in; Step-By-Step Guide To Access
AP TET Results 2024 Declared At aptet.apcfss.in; Step-By-Step Guide To Access
'Shameful, Wannabe': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn SLAMMED For Celebrating Diwali, Wearing Bindi
'Shameful, Wannabe': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn SLAMMED For Celebrating Diwali, Wearing Bindi
Ishan Kishan Escapes Punishment, India A Players Cleared Of Ball Tampering During 1st Unofficial Test
Ishan Kishan Escapes Punishment, India A Players Cleared Of Ball Tampering During 1st Unofficial Test
Read Also
Harmful Effects Of Consuming Tobacco, Know More From The Doctors
article-image

Canva

5 ways to quit smoking:

Prepare Mentally

Before you physically quit smoking, it is essential to prepare your mind that you are sincerely going to stop consuming tobacco. Preparing yourself mentally will help you stay dedicated and consistent towards your goal. While inner preparation is necessary, staying consistent and not touching cigarettes is even more important to quit this unhealthy habit.

Read Also
Is Vaping Worse Than Smoking Cigarettes? Know Its Effect On Health
article-image

Use Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT)

You can explore options like nicotine patches, gums, lozenges, or inhalers that can help reduce cravings. These will give you a small dose of nicotine without the harmful chemicals in cigarettes, making it easier to quit.

Avoid Triggers  

It is essential to identify situations or routines that make you want to smoke, like drinking coffee or being around other smokers. Avoiding these situations or changing your routines can reduce your urge to smoke.

Find a Support System

Let family, friends, or co-workers know you're trying to quit. They can offer encouragement, help distract you, and keep you motivated. Joining a support group or speaking with a counsellor can also help.

Read Also
Quit Smoking: How Will Your Body React If You Stop Today? Know Impact Of Not Smoking For A Year
article-image

Stay Busy with Healthy Habits

Lastly, replace smoking with other activities, like exercise, hobbies, or chewing gum. Keeping busy and finding new habits can make it easier to stay on track and lead a healthy lifestyle. Engaging in physical activities, reading books or even doing little things you love will help you improve your body while keeping away the harmful effects of smoking.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking: Here's 5 Effective Ways How You Can Too Kick The Dirty Habit

Shah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking: Here's 5 Effective Ways How You Can Too Kick The Dirty Habit

Kendall Jenner Turns 29! Know Lesser Known Facts About The Model

Kendall Jenner Turns 29! Know Lesser Known Facts About The Model

Know 6 Benefits Of Okra Water For Hair And Skin

Know 6 Benefits Of Okra Water For Hair And Skin

Café Review: Escape To Japan With Every Sip At Mumbai's First Tokyo Matcha Bar In Bandra

Café Review: Escape To Japan With Every Sip At Mumbai's First Tokyo Matcha Bar In Bandra

Candy Day 2024: 5 Bizarre Candy Flavours You Won't Believe Exist

Candy Day 2024: 5 Bizarre Candy Flavours You Won't Believe Exist