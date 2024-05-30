Harmful Effects Of Consuming Tobacco, Know More From The Doctors

Canva

Tobacco products like cigarettes, pipes or cigars contain an addictive drug called Nicotine, which stimulates and has depressant effects on the body. Consuming tobacco has several harmful effects on human health, causing life-threatening diseases. Let's discuss some of the severer effects of tobacco, along with expert insights.

Breathing and Respiratory problems

Smoking leads to several breathing problems and respiratory conditions. It causes one of the main conditions called Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). COPD is a severe condition where airflow in the lungs is affected. Frequent smoking can cause asthma in adolescents and adults.

Causes Cancer

One of the major causes of smoking tobacco is becoming prone to diseases like Cancer. Tobacco increases the risk of developing lung cancer, mouth and nose cancer, liver cancer, bladder cancer and many others in our body. There are millions of people who are losing their lives because of this harmful product.

Dr Tirathram Kaushik, consultant at Oncosurgeon, Wockhardt Hospitals said, "People consuming tobacco have a higher chance of developing various types of cancers such as cancer of the voicebox (larynx), lungs, esophagus, mouth, throat, stomach, bladder, and kidneys. Tobacco is made with multiple cancer-causing chemicals and toxins which can cause damage to various parts of the body and also weaken an individual's immune system over time."

Tobacco weakens the immune system, which is essential for fighting against cancer cells. Chewing tobacco can increase the risk of getting cancer in areas like the mouth, throat, and voice box that get in touch with these harmful chemicals.

Further talking about tobacco causing cancer, Dr Tirathram Kaushik, said, "Tobacco is one of the primary causes of preventable deaths globally. The harmful cancer-causing chemicals like tar, nicotine, cadmium, and lead, can gradually damage an individual's DNA, and genetics which can lead to genetic mutations and the steady development of cancer. When these harmful toxins get exposed to the lungs, and can cause inflammation and damage to the cells, elevating the risk of lung cancer and COPD (Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)."

Menopause in Women

It is one of the common reasons behind experiencing early menopause or premature menopause in women. Tobacco or its products like cigarettes, shisha, hookah and others should be avoided during the pregnancy, as it can have harmful effects on the baby and the mother.

Fertility problems

Smoking, vaping or consuming any tobacco products can make it difficult for women to get pregnant and also affect their sperm quality. Women who frequently smoke have a high rate of experiencing fertility-related problems.

Dr Soumya Shetty, Fertility Consultant , Nova IVF said, "Consuming tobacco during pregnancy can result in premature labor, birth defects, low birth weight, and miscarriage. Women who actively smoke or chew tobacco are more prone to experience problems related to fertility. Even passive smoking is harmful during pregnancy. Over time fertility rate in women starts to decrease drastically, making it essential to plan their pregnancy to avoid future complications."

"They can protect their fertility by opting for various available options like IUI, IVF, and egg freezing in case of any complications or problems while conceiving. It can lead to further problems like irregular periods, or completely missing the period cycle for more than weeks," Dr Soumya Shetty added.