World No-Tobacco Day: 8 Bollywood Celebs Who Are Chain Smokers

By: Manisha Karki | May 30, 2024

Salman Khan is a chain smoker. One of his leaked LIVE videos, while hosting Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, was the proof that he even smokes on sets

Shah Rukh Khan has been spotted smoking in public several times. He sparked controversy when he was caught smoking during Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad's IPL match at Eden Gardens this year

Despite reportedly receiving fines on a few occasions for smoking in public, Ajay Devgn was spotted smoking during the shoot of one of his projects

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor is a chain smoker. He was caught on camera in 2018, when he sparked dating rumours with Mahira Khan and the two were spotted sharing a smoke in New York. A few days back, it was reported that the actor has quit smoking ahead of the shoot of Ramayan

Late actor Irrfan Khan had himself stated in an interview that he wanted to give up smoking. He was "really disappointed" with his addiction

In the past, Hrithik Roshan was spotted smoking on film sets. His pictures with cigarettes had also surfaced on the internet

Sanjay Dutt who had a controversial life, was into spotlight when it was reported that he was allowed to smoke in prison

Saif Ali Khan has been smoking for quite a long time now. He is alleged to have fallen ill multiple times because of it, and was even hospitalised in the year 2007

