Quit Smoking: How Will Your Body React If You Stop Today? Know Impact Of Not Smoking For A Year | Canva

Smoking is a filthy habit that can destroy a life and a family. Ill effects of smoking are well known to people but a bit is often difficult to get rid of. If you start smoking at a early age, the effects of nicotine present in the tobacco start appearing on your skin and body.

It is never too late to quit smoking because if once you decide to quit, the positive health effects of quitting begin within 20 minutes of your last cigarette. The fibres present in your bronchial tube that did not work well before, start working well as soon as you stop smoking. These are the tubes that allow bacteria to move out of the lungs and prevent infection. Let's get to know how quitting smoking helps at every stage.

Canva

After not smoking for 20 minutes

When you decide to not smoke, the positive effects start showing in 20 minutes. Your heart rate and blood pressure will start getting back to normal.

After 8 hours of not smoking

According to Healthline, when you do not smoke for eight hours, the carbon monoxide will return to normal. Carbon monoxide is a chemical present in the smoke that replaces the oxygen particles which lowers the amount of oxygen your body receives. When you stop smoking for eight hours, the carbon monoxide goes away, allowing in more oxygen and improving your breathing.

After not smoking for 24 hours

When you not do smoke a cigarette in 24 hours, the nicotine levels in your body drop, leading to a boost in oxygen levels in your body. This also boosts your heart function. When your heart functions normally, the chances of you getting a heart attack are reduced. You might experience withdrawal symptoms such as irritability, disturbed sleep, cravings, difficulty concentrating, and increased appetite. If you are firm on your decision, fight the urge to smoke or seek help to quit.

Read Also 7 Lesser Known Signs Of Lung Cancer You Should Not Ignore

After not smoking for 48 hours

Smoking damages your nerves. When you don't light a cigarette for 2 days, your sense of smell and taste improves. The nerve endings that were damaged begin to regrow.

After not smoking for 7 days

After not smoking for seven days, the carbon monoxide levels in your body completely drops. Going 7 days without smoking is an achievement within itself. If you come so far, it is a hope that you can quit forever.

Canva

After not smoking for a month

Your health sees a massive change after not smoking for a month. Your body will start seeing positive changes. Your overall energy will start feeling heightened.

After not smoking for 3 months

After not smoking for 3 months, blood circulation in your body improves. In women, their chances of conceiving improve and the chances of the baby being born premature also decrease.

After not smoking for 6 months

By this time, your body is accustomed to not smoking and you have come way too far that you might give yourself credit for. You will be able to notice changes in your being. Since your airways will be less exposed to cigarette smoke, you will see that you're coughing less mucus and phlegm.

Canva

After a year of not smoking

If you have succeeded in not smoking for a year, your body has experienced a dramatic recovery and half your health risks have vanished. You will notice changes in your breathing since it now deeper and more clear.

Your chances of heart diseases are reduced by half after you've quit smoking for a year. Smoking not only damages your lungs, it also harms the lining of your arteries which might lead to a heart attack or stroke since it blocks the oxygen required by proper functioning of the heart and the brain.