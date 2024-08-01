7 Lesser Known Signs Of Lung Cancer You Should Not Ignore

By: Amisha Shirgave | August 01, 2024
A new cough that doesn't go away and it keeps on becoming more intense or producing blood, can be a warning sign.
Experiencing shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, especially if it occurs with activities that were previously easy, could be sign of lung cancer.
Consistent chest pain, especially if it worsens with deep breathing, coughing, or laughing, may be a sign of lung cancer.
Sudden and unexpected weight loss can be associated with cancer, especially lung cancer.
Extreme fatigue. So much so that it does not get better even with enough rest, could be a sign of lung cancer
A hoarse voice or persistent changes in your voice could be a symptom, especially if it lasts for more than two weeks.
In some cases, the cancer spreads to bone causing intense bone pain that does not go away. This can be a sign of lung cancer.