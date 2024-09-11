Is Vaping Worse Than Smoking Cigarettes? Know Its Effect On Health

Canva

People who believe that vaping is safer than smoking and carry their vapes everywhere would be disappointed to know that vaping is even more harmful to the body. Smoking cigarettes and vaping, neither is a good habit and is definitely good for your lungs. People are aware of the effects of smoking tobacco on their lungs and often choose an alternative, vaping, to continue smoking. But sadly, vaping isn't safe either.

What influences smoking?

Vaping involves breathing in an aerosol that has chemicals like nicotine and other flavorings that you smoke via vape. It looks 'cool' to have a vape and is popular among teenagers. The liquid found in vapes is toxic for children if they swallow and it can also cause irritation If it comes in contact with the skin. Vaping also delivers toxings such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs) and cancer causing chemicals directly to the lungs.

Moreover, studies have found that teenagers and adults who vape a lot of likely to turn toward tobacco smoking through cigarettes. A study published in the National Institues of Health says that teens who use e-cigarettes are more likely to become curious about smoking or have friends who smoke. Another review showed that teens often start with regular cigarettes before moving to e-cigarettes and may use both more often. This suggests that using one product, like regular cigarettes or e-cigarettes, can lead to using the other, especially among young people.

Effects of vaping on health

Vaping might seem like a better option but it is much more harmful to your body than you're aware of. According to the NIH, vape users are 2.1 times more likely to experience blocked airflow in their lungs. Scans have also found local inflammation and issues with oxygen exchange due to the oils in vapes.

Lung Illnesses caused by vaping

When you smoke a vape, you are basically smoking batteries. It is likely to cause inflammation in your lung by excess stress on cells and it will also cause mucus. NIH study has also mentioned a specific disease linked to vaping, called EVALI (E-cigarette or Vaping-Associated Lung Injury), which has raised concerns. Symptoms include breathing difficulties, coughing, fever, and chest pain.

Cardiovascular diseases caused by vaping

While smoking cigarettes still carries the most risk, vaping is also harlfum for your cardiovascular health. The study says that vape users are at a higher risk for heart issues, such as coronary heart disease and irregular heartbeats.

It is a misconception that vaping a good alternative to smoking. The awareness about how how vape is equally harmful can help save many lives and prevent chronic diseases at a young age.