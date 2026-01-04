 Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Eyeballs In Ultra-Rare ₹15 Crore Rolex Watch During Dubai Event: Know More
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleShah Rukh Khan Grabs Eyeballs In Ultra-Rare ₹15 Crore Rolex Watch During Dubai Event: Know More

Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Eyeballs In Ultra-Rare ₹15 Crore Rolex Watch During Dubai Event: Know More

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan recently made a stunning appearance at Dubai's Panther Club, but it was his ultra-rare Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire that stole the spotlight. Estimated at over ₹15 crore, the off-catalogue watch features diamonds, blue sapphires and a silver obsidian dial, making it one of the rarest Rolex timepieces in the world.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, January 04, 2026, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Shah Rukh Khan at Dubai event | Image Courtesy: X /Wrist Aficionado

Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan knows how to make an entry, and his presence at the Panther Club launch in Dubai was no exception. The actor graced the event in a black leather jacket layered over a T-shirt and tailored trousers. While SRK's sleek all-black look was peak superstar energy, it was the jaw-dropping watch on his wrist that truly sent the internet into a frenzy.

Inside SRK's ultra-rare timepiece

The watch worn by SRK is no ordinary piece. He was seen wearing the ultra-rare Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire, one of the most exclusive timepieces in the world.

According to luxury watch spotters at The Indian Horology, this particular watch is an off-catalogue masterpiece, unveiled privately around Watches and Wonders 2025 and reserved strictly for Rolex's top-tier VVIP clients. It's not something you'll ever find in a showroom or even in a brand catalogue.

FPJ Shorts
Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Eyeballs In Ultra-Rare ₹15 Crore Rolex Watch During Dubai Event: Know More
Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Eyeballs In Ultra-Rare ₹15 Crore Rolex Watch During Dubai Event: Know More
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena UBT Candidate Ankit Prabhu Speaks On Waterlogging, Poor Roads; Calls For Green Cover Protection In Goregaon
BMC Elections 2026: Shiv Sena UBT Candidate Ankit Prabhu Speaks On Waterlogging, Poor Roads; Calls For Green Cover Protection In Goregaon
Man Booked For Allegedly Threatening Navi Mumbai Election Officer On Social Media
Man Booked For Allegedly Threatening Navi Mumbai Election Officer On Social Media
Upcoming SME IPO: Silverstorm Parks & Resorts Files DRHP With BSE SME, Plans Fund Raise For Expansion & New Snow Parks
Upcoming SME IPO: Silverstorm Parks & Resorts Files DRHP With BSE SME, Plans Fund Raise For Expansion & New Snow Parks
Read Also
Anant Ambani Gifts Lionel Messi Richard Mille RM 003-V2 Worth ₹10.91 Crore During His Vantara...
article-image

The timepiece features a 40mm case crafted in 18-carat white gold, lavishly set with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds. The bezel alone is a work of art, lined with 36 baguette-cut blue sapphires that add a striking pop of colour.

The dial, made from rare silver obsidian, subtly shifts shades under different lighting, giving the watch an almost mystical quality. Completing the design is Rolex’s signature 18-carat white gold Oyster bracelet.

Read Also
AP Dhillon Flaunts Ultra-Rare ₹54 Crore Richard Mille Blue Sapphire At Mumbai Concert; Only 3...
article-image
Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire | Image Courtesy: Wrist Aficionado

While official price tag is under wrap, as per Insanely Luxurious Indians, the market value of this Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire is estimated at over ₹15 crore, with only a handful of such pieces believed to exist globally.

Nicknamed the "ghost watch" due to its extreme secrecy and rarity, it has never been officially listed in Rolex's public catalogues, making it more museum-worthy than mainstream.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Eyeballs In Ultra-Rare ₹15 Crore Rolex Watch During Dubai Event: Know More

Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Eyeballs In Ultra-Rare ₹15 Crore Rolex Watch During Dubai Event: Know More

Winter Getaway: Why The Kalka-Shimla Toy Train Is A Must-See UNESCO Heritage Site?

Winter Getaway: Why The Kalka-Shimla Toy Train Is A Must-See UNESCO Heritage Site?

'To My Wife, I'll Always Choose You': Adam Peaty's Emotional Wedding Speech To Gordon Ramsay's...

'To My Wife, I'll Always Choose You': Adam Peaty's Emotional Wedding Speech To Gordon Ramsay's...

Sex Matters: From Hysterectomy To Libido, Experts Answer Intimate Health Queries

Sex Matters: From Hysterectomy To Libido, Experts Answer Intimate Health Queries

All About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place

All About Triveni Sangam In Prayagraj: The Holy Spot Where Magh Mela Is Taking Place