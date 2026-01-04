Shah Rukh Khan Grabs Eyeballs In Ultra-Rare ₹15 Crore Rolex Watch During Dubai Event: Know More

Shah Rukh Khan at Dubai event | Image Courtesy: X /Wrist Aficionado

Bollywood badshah Shah Rukh Khan knows how to make an entry, and his presence at the Panther Club launch in Dubai was no exception. The actor graced the event in a black leather jacket layered over a T-shirt and tailored trousers. While SRK's sleek all-black look was peak superstar energy, it was the jaw-dropping watch on his wrist that truly sent the internet into a frenzy.

Inside SRK's ultra-rare timepiece

The watch worn by SRK is no ordinary piece. He was seen wearing the ultra-rare Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire, one of the most exclusive timepieces in the world.

According to luxury watch spotters at The Indian Horology, this particular watch is an off-catalogue masterpiece, unveiled privately around Watches and Wonders 2025 and reserved strictly for Rolex's top-tier VVIP clients. It's not something you'll ever find in a showroom or even in a brand catalogue.

The timepiece features a 40mm case crafted in 18-carat white gold, lavishly set with 54 brilliant-cut diamonds. The bezel alone is a work of art, lined with 36 baguette-cut blue sapphires that add a striking pop of colour.

The dial, made from rare silver obsidian, subtly shifts shades under different lighting, giving the watch an almost mystical quality. Completing the design is Rolex’s signature 18-carat white gold Oyster bracelet.

Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire | Image Courtesy: Wrist Aficionado

While official price tag is under wrap, as per Insanely Luxurious Indians, the market value of this Rolex Cosmograph Daytona Sapphire is estimated at over ₹15 crore, with only a handful of such pieces believed to exist globally.

Nicknamed the "ghost watch" due to its extreme secrecy and rarity, it has never been officially listed in Rolex's public catalogues, making it more museum-worthy than mainstream.