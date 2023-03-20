Selena Gomez hails Iranian women whose video of dancing in public on 'Calm Down' went viral; calls them her inspiration | Instagram- Selena Gomez

American pop star Selena Gomez who become the first woman to hit 400 million followers on Instagram recently took to Instagram to hail the spirit of five young Iranian women. The women's video went viral earlier this month while dancing without headscarves to the 2022 global hit song ‘Calm Down.' It is sung by Nigerian Afrobeats singer and rapper Rema. The song features Gomez as well.

Gomez shared a reel of the viral video which was originally posted by a news website, 'Iran International English' with the caption, "This video of Iranian girls in Tehran’s Ekbatan neighborhood dancing unveiled to the song 'Calm Down' by Rema and Selena Gomez has gone viral. Women are banned from dancing in public in Iran." and was reshared by Rema.

Rema captioned the post as, "“To all the beautiful women who are fighting for a better world, I’m inspired by you, I sing for you and I dream with you."

WATCH the video below:

To all the beautiful women who are fighting for a better world, I’m inspired by you, I sing for you and I dream with you. ✊🏿🤍🇮🇷 https://t.co/sOCQjZnlpB — REMA (@heisrema) March 14, 2023

Selena shared the video on her Instagram story and wrote, “To these young women and all the women of Iran who continue to be courageous, demanding fundamental changes, please know your strength is inspiring."

See Selena's Instagram story in response to the video below:

Read Also Time to take these health tests if you are a woman above 30

Read the reactions of the Twitter users to the video below:

That’s so beautiful. Thank you for seeing, hearing, and sharing your solidarity with these remarkable women 🤍#WomanLifeFreedom — Yasmine Mohammed 🦋 ياسمين محمد (@YasMohammedxx) March 14, 2023

Thank you for your support, we will pass this dark era in Iran and join the free world by the support of freedom loving people of the world like you. #woman_life_freedom — Nadia Comaneci (@CA_integrity) March 15, 2023

I used to hate this song, but after watching this video i can't stop listening to it. The Iranian revolution is inextricably linked to women's emancipation. Come on girls, you're writing the history! — lucioresta (@luzras73) March 11, 2023

So brave. May they be safe and live long happy lives 💜🤗 — Wynter (@la21unika) March 15, 2023

Supposedly they were all arrested and forced to make an apology video. If they were captured, they were likely tortured.

I don't know if this photo is really them, it's all rumor right now. pic.twitter.com/4iToMa9mH2 — CaterinaCat (@CaterinaCatK) March 15, 2023

In Iran, women are banned from dancing in public. They also, need to wear the headscarf and artists can be charged with acts of ‘immorality’ for showing defiance to the Islamic laws.

Read Also Bralette is the new trend; 7 Bollywood divas who ditched tops for a bolder look