Sawan 2024: Date, History, Significance And Everything You Need to Know

Sawan, popularly called the month of Shravan, marks a significant cultural and spiritual month in the Hindu tradition worldwide. This auspicious month falls between July and August, and holds deep historical and religious importance. The festival of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva and embraces his abundance of energy. Keep reading to learn about the date, history, significance, and a lot more.

Sawan 2024 start and end date

The Sawan celebration typically occurs between the months of July and August. This year, Sawan, or the month of Shravan, starts on July 22 (Monday) and ends on August 19 (Monday).

History of Sawan/Shravan month

The holy month of Sawan has a rich cultural history. Its origins can be found in the mythology and folklore of ancient Hinduism. Hindus believe that many celestial and divine objects were gained during Samudra Manthan, the cosmic churning of the milky ocean. The poison, known as halahal, was one of the elements that came from the water.

Lord Shiva, the highest deity in Hindu tradition, took the power to shield the universe from its devasting force. But before the poison could reach his stomach, his consort, Goddess Parvati, crushed his throat, making it blue. Because of this, Lord Shiva was named "Neelkantha," which translates to "the one with a blue throat." Since then, the month of Shravan/Sawan has been dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Significance of Sawan/Shravan month

The Sawan month is considered one of the pure and holy months in Hindu culture. The devotees engage in spiritual rituals by praying, keeping fast, and seeking blessings from the Lord Shiva. It is considered that this is a process of purification and self-renewal. During this holy month, you cleanse your body, mind, and soul and embrace positive energy around you. Apart from self-purification, it also brings prosperity and Shiva energy to our family and surroundings.