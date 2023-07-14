 Madhya Pradesh: Witness A Unique Shiva In Seoni Temple This Sawan
Madhya Pradesh: Witness A Unique Shiva In Seoni Temple This Sawan

A talented artist, Rishabh Kashyap, has crafted a remarkable sculpture of Lord Shiva using a coconut shells.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 14, 2023, 11:48 AM IST
article-image
FPJ

Seoni (Madhya Pradesh): This Sawan, witness the Shiva you have never seen before...Only in MP! A talented artist, Rishabh Kashyap, from Seoni district, has crafted a remarkable sculpture of Lord Shiva using a coconut shells. The viral pictures are so captivating that a large number of people are visiting to see the sculpture for real.

Not just residents of Seoni district, but also people from neighboring districts are visiting the Temple to witness Kashyap's creation.

Every year in Sawan, Kashyap-- a Shiv bhakt, creates different types of new sculptures of Bhole Nath.

A New Sculpture Every Sawan

It is worth noting that last year, Kashyap had crafted an idol of Lord Shiva using tree roots, which attracted a large crowd throughout the Sawan month.

Similarly, this year, he has sculpted Lord Shiva's idol using coconut shells, which has now become a captivating centerpiece.

