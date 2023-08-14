Sawan Special: 6 Mistakes You Must Avoid While Worshiping Shivlinga

By: FPJ Web Desk | August 14, 2023
1. Always offer Bel Patri upside down, i.e. the smooth side of the leaf should face Shivling.
2. Lord Shiva loves Sandalwood (Chandan) fragrance, therefore always use sandalwood powder on Shivaling instead of Roli.
3. Only men can offer Bhasma on Shivlinga
4. Never offer Tulsi patra to Shiv Pariwaar.
5. When offering fruits as bhog, remember to offer the whole instead of slices. Anything offered to Lord Shiva has to be whole and complete, slices of fruits should be avoided.
6. Never offer milk to Shivlinga in a copper vessel. As when copper reacts with milk, the latter turns poisonous. Use a steel or silver vessel.
