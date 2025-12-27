Salman Khan's Secret To Toned Physique At 60: Ghar Ka Khana & 60-Minutes Bodybuilding Routine

Salman Khan turns 60 | Instagram

Turning 60 is usually when most people start talking about slowing down. But for Bollywood actor Salman Khan? He's busy doing fasted cardio at sunrise, lifting weights between film shoots, and somehow still finding time to post gym updates that make half of the industry feel guilty about skipping leg day.

The actor, who has transformed his body multiple times for roles, continues to surprise fans with how lean, active and powerful he looks even today. Scroll through his Instagram and you'll see him sweating it out, sprinting, cycling and simply walking among fans with the energy of someone half his age.

And no, the secret isn't crash diets, supplements or expensive meal plans. It's surprisingly simple. On the actor's 60th birthday today, let's decode the secret to his fitness that still has fans swooning over him.

Read Also Salman@60: Celebs Reveal Their Favourite Salman Khan Moments Ahead Of His 60th Birthday

Salman Khan's diet: 'Maa ke haath ka khana'

In a 2025 interview with Mint, Salman's trainer, Rakkesh R. Uddiyar, revealed that the actor refuses to touch fad diets. Instead, he follows one golden principle: Eat clean. Eat at home. Stay consistent.

He strictly sticks to five balanced meals a day. "In the morning, he has porridge, eggs, and fruits. In the afternoon, he eats home-cooked food, either fish or chicken," Rakkesh shared. And more importantly, he prefers "maa ke haath ka khana."

"He only eats home food, cooked by his mother. No matter what food you bring him, he would say, 'Ghar ka khana do. Mummy ne jo banaya wahi khana lagao. Wahi khaunga,'" the trainer stated.

Salman isn't restrictive; he eats almost everything, but he watches portions. There are more vegetables than rice, and salads are always on the plate. His diet does include an occasional cheat meal, but calories rarely cross 2,000.

As per his trainer, when prepping for intense action scenes, he simply cuts back gradually, sometimes starting months ahead, and once shooting is done, he returns to normal balanced eating.

Inside his workout routine: Old-school, bodybuilding regime

Diet alone isn't why Salman looks the way he does. According to Rakkesh, "Salman follows an old-school, typical bodybuilding regime called the giant set. He performs about 10 different variations of chest exercises, such as inclines, push-ups, fly, and more."

He moves from one exercise to the next without rest. "We start with one exercise, and he moves to the next without a break… This is a very intense workout called HIIT, with no rest in between."

The goal isn’t heavy lifting; it’s volume, stamina and calorie burn. And he keeps workouts tight, never beyond 45–60 minutes.

Rakkesh states that his day often starts with fasted cardio. Weights happen whenever his schedule allows, morning, late night, or during breaks on set. "But, he has to get it done. Without weight training and cardio, he won't sleep!"

He trains six days a week. Rest is rare. And according to Rakkesh, very few newcomers can keep pace with him.