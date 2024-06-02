Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Writes About Going back To School After Summer Vacation

Summer vacation is almost over and a new academic year is about to begin. Many families, who have returned from a vacation, must be in a frenzy to get their children ready for school. Probably busy buying monsoon gear, books, uniforms, and other essentials. However, the biggest challenge lies in getting children mentally ready to go back to school after a month-long summer holiday.

As a parent, I can understand the challenges many parents face to get their little ones excited about school again. There are a few ways parents can ease their children into school mode.

Avoid last-minute returns: I think it is important to keep a few days or weeks gap between returning from vacation and the beginning of school. That gives parents and children time to mentally adjust to the idea of going back to school. It also leaves enough time to get school necessities in order. This time can also be utilised to re-establish the school routine to make the vacation-to-school transition easier.

Refresh previous year syllabus: The summer vacation provides children with a much-needed break from studies. But, now that the school is about to begin, the best way to get them in the groove would be to revisit topics. Spend time with your children going over basic concepts they learned in the previous year. Make this a gradual process by starting with half and then increasing it to an hour daily. Make it fun to avoid pressure. This slow reintroduction will get children into academic mode without overwhelming them. Many schools assign holiday homework. This time can be used to complete that homework to avoid last-minute stress and tears.

Maintain a routine: Even during holidays, maintaining a routine is essential. Encourage children to have set time for activities like outdoor or indoor games, reading, drawing, etc. This habit of sticking to a schedule helps children transition more smoothly back into the school routine. Or help them pursue a hobby that they weren’t able to during the school year. Of course, don’t force them to do what they don’t want to. Rather, help them spend their time in a constructive way and not on the phone all day.

Foster a positive mindset: Returning to school can bring mixed emotions. Some might be excited to meet old friends or make new ones. Some might be nervous about the challenges of the new academic year. Those changing schools would be stressed about adapting to the new environment, teachers, and classmates. Address any anxieties they might have about meeting new teachers or adjusting to a new class, and reassure them that these feelings are normal. Teach your child to be welcoming to new students and the importance of empathy.

Communicate: I have stressed the importance of communication in most of my previous columns. Talking lessens the burden and solves many problems. If you see your child is nervous or scared to go back to school, ask them nicely what’s bothering them. Bring it up in casual discussions and listen to their concerns. Offering support and understanding can ease their mind and help them readjust to school in a better way.

Children often mirror their parents’ attitudes and behaviours. Show enthusiasm and positivity about the new school year. If you stay calm and positive, your child is more likely to feel the same way. Avoid expressing anxiety or stress about the school year in front of them. The key is gradual preparation, maintaining a positive attitude, and encouraging communication.

(Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer, and daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)