Revamp Like Alia Bhatt: Fashion Tips To Re-Cycle Old Attires For The Glamorous Diwali Festival

Alia Bhatt at Manisha Malhotra's Diwali party |

The extravagant celebration of the Diwali festival is just around the corner, and if you’re still unsure of your festive attire, this article might be just what you need. As we all scramble to find the perfect ensemble for Diwali parties, there are many beautiful outfits that stayed untouched in our wardrobes after just one use. While shopping for something new can be a daunting task, giving an old outfit a fresh twist is a fantastic alternative!

And it’s not just a practical style hack—even Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt is embracing the trend of re-cycling once-worn iconic pieces for festive fashion. The 'Jigra' fame repeated her exquisite mehndi ceremony lehenga to this year’s Manish Malhotra Diwali bash, proving that recycling statement outfits can be both stylish and sustainable.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehndi ceremony | Image: Instagram

With 'sustainability' becoming the next big trend in fashion industry, here’s how you can effortlessly embrace it and refresh your old wardrobe like Alia Bhatt with these expert tips from Fashion Designer Ashima Kumar Sood at Carma India.

Reinvent through Layering

Transform an old saree or lehenga by layering it with contemporary pieces like a chic embroidered jacket or a silk cape. The contrast between traditional and modern creates an effortlessly stylish fusion. Even a simple kurta can be elevated with a long, structured jacket for that added festive flair.

Play the Mix & Match game

Revitalise your festive look by mixing and matching separates from your wardrobe. Pair a heavily embroidered lehenga with a simple, structured crop top or style an ornate saree with a sleek, tailored blouse. Play with colours and textures—opulence meets minimalism can be a striking combination.

Elevate with Accessories

Accessories can completely transform a look. A statement belt added to your saree or dupatta can create a contemporary silhouette, while oversized earrings or bold necklaces can breathe new life into a previously worn ensemble. Don’t forget your footwear—jazz up your look with embellished juttis or metallic heels.

Alia Bhatt accessorised the lehenga with statement jhumkas and matching kadas | Image: Ami Patel's Instagram

Upcycle with Embellishments

Give fresh glam to your old attire by adding new embellishments. A plain dupatta can be updated with intricate borders, tassels, or mirror work, while a simple blouse can dazzle with fresh embroidery. These subtle changes can make your outfit feel brand new without losing its original charm.

Experiment with Drapes

Change up the way you drape your saree or dupatta for an instant refresh. From playful half-saree styles to gown-like drapes, a new way of wearing the same piece can make all the differences. The beauty is in experimenting with draping techniques to bring a modern flair to your traditional attire.