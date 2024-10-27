 Revamp Like Alia Bhatt: Fashion Tips To Re-Cycle Old Attires For The Glamorous Diwali Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRevamp Like Alia Bhatt: Fashion Tips To Re-Cycle Old Attires For The Glamorous Diwali Festival

Revamp Like Alia Bhatt: Fashion Tips To Re-Cycle Old Attires For The Glamorous Diwali Festival

Aliaa Bhatt repeated her stunning mehndi ceremony lehenga for Manish Malhotra's 2024 Diwali bash. A fashion designer share tips to revamp your old attire for the ultimate festive fashion. 

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 05:56 PM IST
article-image
Alia Bhatt at Manisha Malhotra's Diwali party |

The extravagant celebration of the Diwali festival is just around the corner, and if you’re still unsure of your festive attire, this article might be just what you need. As we all scramble to find the perfect ensemble for Diwali parties, there are many beautiful outfits that stayed untouched in our wardrobes after just one use. While shopping for something new can be a daunting task, giving an old outfit a fresh twist is a fantastic alternative!

And it’s not just a practical style hack—even Bollywood sensation Alia Bhatt is embracing the trend of re-cycling once-worn iconic pieces for festive fashion. The 'Jigra' fame repeated her exquisite mehndi ceremony lehenga to this year’s Manish Malhotra Diwali bash, proving that recycling statement outfits can be both stylish and sustainable.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehndi ceremony

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's mehndi ceremony | Image: Instagram

With 'sustainability' becoming the next big trend in fashion industry, here’s how you can effortlessly embrace it and refresh your old wardrobe like Alia Bhatt with these expert tips from Fashion Designer Ashima Kumar Sood at Carma India.

Reinvent through Layering 

FPJ Shorts
Shanaya Kapoor To Make Debut With Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Opposite Vikrant Massey After Bedhadak Gets Shelved (PHOTO)
Shanaya Kapoor To Make Debut With Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Opposite Vikrant Massey After Bedhadak Gets Shelved (PHOTO)
Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Babar Azam As Pakistan's White-Ball Captain
Mohammad Rizwan Replaces Babar Azam As Pakistan's White-Ball Captain
Job Postings Surged By 20% This Festive Season: Report
Job Postings Surged By 20% This Festive Season: Report
Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A Good Product'
Madhuri Dixit Opens Up On Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's Clash With Ajay Devgn's Singham Again: 'We Have Made A Good Product'

Transform an old saree or lehenga by layering it with contemporary pieces like a chic embroidered jacket or a silk cape. The contrast between traditional and modern creates an effortlessly stylish fusion. Even a simple kurta can be elevated with a long, structured jacket for that added festive flair.

Play the Mix & Match game 

Revitalise your festive look by mixing and matching separates from your wardrobe. Pair a heavily embroidered lehenga with a simple, structured crop top or style an ornate saree with a sleek, tailored blouse. Play with colours and textures—opulence meets minimalism can be a striking combination.

Read Also
Diwali 2024: Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor & Other Gen-Z Star-Inspired Glamorous Festive Fashion...
article-image

Elevate with Accessories

Accessories can completely transform a look. A statement belt added to your saree or dupatta can create a contemporary silhouette, while oversized earrings or bold necklaces can breathe new life into a previously worn ensemble. Don’t forget your footwear—jazz up your look with embellished juttis or metallic heels.

Alia Bhatt accessorised the lehenga with statement jhumkas and matching kadas 

Alia Bhatt accessorised the lehenga with statement jhumkas and matching kadas  | Image: Ami Patel's Instagram

Upcycle with Embellishments

Give fresh glam to your old attire by adding new embellishments. A plain dupatta can be updated with intricate borders, tassels, or mirror work, while a simple blouse can dazzle with fresh embroidery. These subtle changes can make your outfit feel brand new without losing its original charm.

Read Also
Are Tissue Sarees The New Trend In The Festive Fashion World? Here's Why It Should Be In Your Diwali...
article-image

Experiment with Drapes

Change up the way you drape your saree or dupatta for an instant refresh. From playful half-saree styles to gown-like drapes, a new way of wearing the same piece can make all the differences. The beauty is in experimenting with draping techniques to bring a modern flair to your traditional attire.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Revamp Like Alia Bhatt: Fashion Tips To Re-Cycle Old Attires For The Glamorous Diwali Festival

Revamp Like Alia Bhatt: Fashion Tips To Re-Cycle Old Attires For The Glamorous Diwali Festival

Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: Know Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vidhi & More

Govatsa Dwadashi 2024: Know Significance, Shubh Muhurat, Rituals, Vidhi & More

Delhi's Poor AQI: Side Effects Of Air Pollution On Skin Health 

Delhi's Poor AQI: Side Effects Of Air Pollution On Skin Health 

Rama Ekadashi 2024: Know All About Date, Vrat, Rituals, Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Festival...

Rama Ekadashi 2024: Know All About Date, Vrat, Rituals, Muhurat & More About The Auspicious Festival...

'Itna Murkh Ladka Hai Woh': Swami Rambhadracharya Criticises Abhinav Arora, Watch Video

'Itna Murkh Ladka Hai Woh': Swami Rambhadracharya Criticises Abhinav Arora, Watch Video