 Relationship Coach Shares 6 Most Common 'Breaking Points' Between Couples
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRelationship Coach Shares 6 Most Common 'Breaking Points' Between Couples

Relationship Coach Shares 6 Most Common 'Breaking Points' Between Couples

According to a relationship coach, certain recurring issues tend to create significant strain among partners, which leads to breakups. Check out the 6 most common reasons:

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, November 25, 2024, 11:50 AM IST
article-image
Canva

Relationships often face challenges, and while some are easily resolved, others can lead couples to break up. According to a relationship coach, certain recurring issues tend to create significant strain among partners. These "breaking points" can stem from unresolved conflicts, unmet expectations, or misaligned priorities, ultimately threatening the strongest bonds. Understanding these common pitfalls is key to a healthier and long-lasting relationship. Read on to discover the six most frequent breaking points couples face, as per the expert.

Read Also
Understanding Retroactive Jealousy: Why Your Partner’s Past Can Haunt Your Relationship
article-image

A US-based mindset expert and relationship coach, Amanda Twiggs Johns, shared '6 most common relationship breaking points,' stating, "After working with hundreds of couples, I've discovered that what brings people to marriage coaching isn't always what you'd expert." Further, revealing reasons why people call off their relationships.

Here are the six most common relationship breaking points, according to the expert:

Communication has become a battlefield

FPJ Shorts
'Boss Toxic Hai': Meme Of KL Rahul Giving Advice To Rishabh Pant On Joining Lucknow Super Giants Goes Viral, Harsh Goenka Playfully Reacts
'Boss Toxic Hai': Meme Of KL Rahul Giving Advice To Rishabh Pant On Joining Lucknow Super Giants Goes Viral, Harsh Goenka Playfully Reacts
UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Result 2024 Declared; Check Cutoff
UPSSSC Mukhya Sevika Result 2024 Declared; Check Cutoff
Paras Defence Shares Climb After Navi Mumbai Facility Launch; 42% YTD Gain In 2024
Paras Defence Shares Climb After Navi Mumbai Facility Launch; 42% YTD Gain In 2024
'Getting Ishan Kishan A Huge Deal For Us, Nothing Could Offset Nattu's loss', Says Daniel Vettori
'Getting Ishan Kishan A Huge Deal For Us, Nothing Could Offset Nattu's loss', Says Daniel Vettori

It's not just about arguing; it's about feeling completely unable to discuss important issues without it turning into emotional warfare. Every conversation feels like walking through a minefield.

Life's pressures are breaking your bond

When stress hits, instead of turning towards each other, you're turning away. The weight of daily demands is crushing your connection rather than strengthening it.

Trust has been shattered

Whether through infidelity, financial betrayal, or other major violations, the foundation of trust has cracked. The pain runs deep, but the desire to heal runs deeper.

Read Also
Embracing Solo Dating To Foster Self-Love And Emotional Independence
article-image

Canva

Your relationship has no walls

External forces (in-laws, friends, work) have invaded your intimate space. Without clear boundaries, your connection doesn't stand a chance.

Your core values don't align

You're living parallel lives instead of building a shared one. Different values and life visions are creating an invisible wall between you.

The romance dream has died

Reality hasn't matched your expectations, leaving you wondering if this is all there is. That spark of passion feels like a distant memory.

How to prevent breakups?

Preventing breakups requires effort, communication and mutual understanding. Prioritse open and honest conversations to address issues early and practice active listening to understand your partner's feelings and needs.

Spend quality time together and show appreciation for one another to strengthen your bond. Maintain trust by being reliable and transparent and learn to resolve conflicts calmly and compromise when needed.

Read Also
7 Signs That You Are Losing Yourself In Love
article-image

It is also essential to support each other’s goals and give space for individuality. Keep the romance alive by expressing love regularly through small gestures. Lastly, seek professional help if problems persist. A strong relationship thrives on mutual respect, effort and a willingness to grow together.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5 Foods For Your Dog's Shiny Coat

5 Foods For Your Dog's Shiny Coat

Relationship Coach Shares 6 Most Common 'Breaking Points' Between Couples

Relationship Coach Shares 6 Most Common 'Breaking Points' Between Couples

Winter Travel: 9 Must-Visit Astounding Places In Uttrakhand

Winter Travel: 9 Must-Visit Astounding Places In Uttrakhand

IPL Auction Fashion Spotlight: Nita Ambani Stuns In Chic Pantsuit & Diamond-Studded 'M' Brooch; Know...

IPL Auction Fashion Spotlight: Nita Ambani Stuns In Chic Pantsuit & Diamond-Studded 'M' Brooch; Know...

7 Quick And Cosy Winter Breakfasts For Busy Morning

7 Quick And Cosy Winter Breakfasts For Busy Morning