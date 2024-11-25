Relationship Coach Shares 6 Most Common 'Breaking Points' Between Couples

Canva

Relationships often face challenges, and while some are easily resolved, others can lead couples to break up. According to a relationship coach, certain recurring issues tend to create significant strain among partners. These "breaking points" can stem from unresolved conflicts, unmet expectations, or misaligned priorities, ultimately threatening the strongest bonds. Understanding these common pitfalls is key to a healthier and long-lasting relationship. Read on to discover the six most frequent breaking points couples face, as per the expert.

A US-based mindset expert and relationship coach, Amanda Twiggs Johns, shared '6 most common relationship breaking points,' stating, "After working with hundreds of couples, I've discovered that what brings people to marriage coaching isn't always what you'd expert." Further, revealing reasons why people call off their relationships.

Here are the six most common relationship breaking points, according to the expert:

Communication has become a battlefield

It's not just about arguing; it's about feeling completely unable to discuss important issues without it turning into emotional warfare. Every conversation feels like walking through a minefield.

Life's pressures are breaking your bond

When stress hits, instead of turning towards each other, you're turning away. The weight of daily demands is crushing your connection rather than strengthening it.

Trust has been shattered

Whether through infidelity, financial betrayal, or other major violations, the foundation of trust has cracked. The pain runs deep, but the desire to heal runs deeper.

Read Also Embracing Solo Dating To Foster Self-Love And Emotional Independence

Canva

Your relationship has no walls

External forces (in-laws, friends, work) have invaded your intimate space. Without clear boundaries, your connection doesn't stand a chance.

Your core values don't align

You're living parallel lives instead of building a shared one. Different values and life visions are creating an invisible wall between you.

The romance dream has died

Reality hasn't matched your expectations, leaving you wondering if this is all there is. That spark of passion feels like a distant memory.

How to prevent breakups?

Preventing breakups requires effort, communication and mutual understanding. Prioritse open and honest conversations to address issues early and practice active listening to understand your partner's feelings and needs.

Spend quality time together and show appreciation for one another to strengthen your bond. Maintain trust by being reliable and transparent and learn to resolve conflicts calmly and compromise when needed.

Read Also 7 Signs That You Are Losing Yourself In Love

It is also essential to support each other’s goals and give space for individuality. Keep the romance alive by expressing love regularly through small gestures. Lastly, seek professional help if problems persist. A strong relationship thrives on mutual respect, effort and a willingness to grow together.