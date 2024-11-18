7 Signs That You Are Losing Yourself In Love

By: Rahul M | November 18, 2024
Balance and self-care are crucial in a healthy relationship. However, there are times when we don't realise this and lose ourselves in the process of being an ideal partner. Here are seven signs that you might be losing yourself in love:
The first sign is when you neglect your interests. You stop doing the things you used to enjoy and focus solely on your partner
Another major indication can be when you change your identity, adjusting your behaviour, appearance or values to please your partner
Next, prioritising their needs over yours can also be a sign. Their happiness always comes before yours, even when it hurts you
When you lose touch with others, it may indicate that you're losing yourself. You begin to spend less time with friends and family, isolating yourself further
If you feel emotionally drained, it is a red flag. You give so much love and attention that it leaves you feeling empty
Another significant sign can be when you tolerate mistreatment. You accept disrespect or compromise your self-respect to avoid conflict in the relationship
Lastly, when you rely on them for happiness, it can indicate losing yourself. Your sense of self-worth depends entirely on their validation
