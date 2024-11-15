Know Why Fighting With Your Partner 'On Text' Can Be Beneficial For Your Mental Health

Canva

'Fexting' is the term used for couples who usually argue over texts. Every relationship has couples fighting over some issue that is random to one and serious for the other. Some individuals avoid meeting so that they can let it out in texts, sort things, and then reconcile peacefully.

While arguments over text may seem impersonal or even risky, many people find that discussing relationship issues in writing can have surprising mental health benefits. Let's know what they are.

Canva

Texting allows time to think and process feelings

When we’re face-to-face, disagreements can escalate quickly, leading to impulsive reactions and hurtful words we don’t mean. Texting, on the other hand, gives both partners time to think before they respond. With text, you can take a few moments or even hours before you reply with your feelings. This helps you communicate more communicate more clearly and thoughtfully.

Read Also 7 Ways To Move On From A Toxic Relationship

Taking time to process what you want to say also helps you reflect on your own emotions. Are you angry, hurt, or feeling misunderstood? Putting these feelings into words can be challenging, but it becomes easier when you don’t have to answer immediately.

Canva

Writing your feelings over text gives you clarity

Many people find it easier to express their emotions clearly through text rather than in person, where anxiety or frustration might take over. When arguing over text, you can read over your own words before hitting send, ensuring you’re communicating in a way that’s respectful and direct.

You have the record of conversation on your phone

No, this is not for the proof of 'who said what' during the argument. This record can help both partners review the conversation later, which is especially useful if things get heated. Having a history of the discussion allows you to look back, reflect, and identify areas where communication could improve. A text record can help both people see patterns, realize how far they’ve come, and work towards positive change.

Canva

Helps make boundaries healthier

Arguing over text can help set boundaries. When you’re in different physical spaces, you have more control over the conversation and can step away if things feel too intense. For instance, you can politely let your partner know you need a break and come back to the discussion later. Having the option to pause and come back to a text-based argument also means you can cool off and consider different perspectives.

Read Also Is Throning The New Gold-Digging? Know What This New Gen Z Dating Term Means

Texts allow you to be more vulnerable

Texting can offer a safer space for vulnerable conversations. For many people, opening up about sensitive issues like feeling neglected or hurt can be challenging face-to-face. With text, there’s less pressure, and this often encourages more openness. Expressing vulnerability over text can help both partners be more honest about their emotions, which strengthens the relationship. If you’ve had trouble discussing personal issues in person, texting might give you the courage to bring up topics you’ve been avoiding.