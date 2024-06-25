7 Ways To Move On From A Toxic Relationship

By: Amisha Shirgave | June 25, 2024
Relationships are not a cake walk. They take effort, commitment and love. But sometimes, even that doesn't seem to enough. You can tell for yourself when you start seeing a relationship getting toxic.
All images from Canva
Breakups are hard. It might feel like things will go back to normal as soon as you breakup but instead, they tent to get difficult because you not only have to cut off a person but you also have to let go of their memories and the habit of being around them.
Begin by accepting. Acceptance is what takes time. It is essential to understand that you are not with your partner for a reason. Let it sink in. Only then you can move ahead.
Grieve. It is okay to grieve what feels like a loss. It is okay to miss your partner and feel the urge to contact them.
Cut off all means of contact. It is easy to believe that being friends after a breakup can help each other move on, but c'mon, you're just buying some extra time with that person. No contact is a step forward, even if it hurts for a while.
Do not jump into a second relationship immediately. To move on from your ex partner, you tend to find a rebound, thinking you like this new person. Whereas they are just a distraction. Take some time off from the dating radar.
Spend more time with yourself. Reconnect with your hobbies. Try to understand your toxic traits as well and work on them to become a better version of yourself, for yourself.