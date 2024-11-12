Is Throning The New Gold-Digging? Know What This New Gen Z Dating Term Means

Canva

In the new world of dating, new terms seem to pop up every now and then, each capturing a fresh perspective in relationships. The latest term gaining popularity is 'throning.' If you’re wondering what throning is, think of it as a modern twist on “gold-digging,” but with a unique Gen Z spin. While gold-digging usually means seeking financial benefit from a relationship, throning is more about social status and influence. Let’s dive into what throning is and why it’s becoming popular.

What Is throning?

"Throning" is the act of dating someone for the social status, influence, or prestige they bring rather than for love or financial gain. Instead of being drawn to someone for their wealth (as in traditional gold-digging), a person who is "throning" is more interested in their partner's reputation, network, or social reach. For instance, dating a popular social media influencer, a well-known local celebrity, or someone with a respected position in the community could be examples of throning. The motivation is to elevate one's social status by being associated with someone "popular".

Someone who is throning, might want access to exclusive events, increased followers on social media, or the chance to build a more influential social network. While it may not come with a monetary benefits at first, it can still lead to advantages, including job opportunities, media exposure, or greater exposure.

Why is throning growing popular among Gen Z?

Throning has influenced Gen Z on a larger scale because this generation pays more attention to visibility, influence and social status than any other generations before. In the current age of social media, a thread or a contact can go a long way. For Gen Z, social standing can sometimes feel as valuable as money.

What is the difference between throning and gold-digging?

While both throning and gold-digging are focused on personal gain in relationships, they're different in what people gain through each. Gold-digging usually look for financial benefits, like expensive gifts, luxurious experiences, or financial support.

Throning, on the other hand, isn’t necessarily about money. Instead, it’s about gaining social clout, recognition, and access to circles that can elevate your personal or professional image. Fir instance, a gold digger might date a wealthy individual who can provide a luxurious lifestyle. In contrast, someone who is “throning” might date a popular influencer or a famous social figure, even if they don’t have significant wealth, only to gain the influence or status they bring.