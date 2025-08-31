 Priya Marathe Dies Of Cancer At 38: Early Symptoms To Watch Out For
Actress Priya Marathe, known for starring in Hindi and Marathi TV shows, passed away on Sunday, August 31, 2025, after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Rahul MUpdated: Sunday, August 31, 2025, 02:02 PM IST
article-image

The television world was left heartbroken on August 31, 2025, after the untimely death of actress Priya Marathe at just 38. Known for her famed roles in Hindi and Marathi shows like Pavitra Rishta, Uttaran, Kasamh Se, Char Divas Sasuche, and Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Priya reportedly passed away at her Mira Road residence following a long battle with cancer.

While her loss is deeply felt across the entertainment industry, her story also brings focus on the importance of recognising early signs of cancer. Early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes, yet many symptoms often go unnoticed or are mistaken for routine health issues.

Early signs of cancer everyone should know

Cancer symptoms vary depending on the type, but some common early warning signs, as highlighted by WebMD, include:

Unexplained weight loss: Losing weight without trying can be an early indicator.

Persistent fatigue: Constant tiredness even with rest may signal blood-related cancers.

Chronic pain or headaches: Ongoing pain without a clear cause should not be ignored.

article-image

Fever that lingers: Long-lasting fevers may indicate blood cancers like lymphoma.

Skin changes: New moles, unusual marks, or discolouration could point to skin or internal cancers.

Sores that don’t heal: Especially in the mouth or skin, these may signal oral or skin cancers.

Unusual bleeding: Blood in urine, stool, or coughing up blood are red flags.

Cancer symptoms in women

Certain cancers are more common in women, such as breast, cervical, ovarian, and endometrial cancer. Early signs may include:

Irregular vaginal bleeding or discharge, especially between periods or after menopause.

article-image

Persistent bloating or belly pain is a possible sign of ovarian cancer.

Appetite changes, feeling full too quickly or nausea lasting over two weeks.

Breast changes, including new lumps, sudden size changes, nipple discharge, or skin texture differences, can be a sign.

Why does early cancer detection matter?

Cancer treatment is most effective when caught early, before the disease spreads. Regular health check-ups, self-examinations, and paying attention to persistent changes in the body can help save lives.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.

