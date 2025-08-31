Celebrity Chef Gordon Ramsay Undergoes Skin Cancer Surgery At 58: What Is Basal Cell Carcinoma?

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay recently revealed that he underwent surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma (BCC), a common type of skin cancer. The 58-year-old shared photos of his stitched face on Instagram, thanking doctors for their quick action and reminding fans about the importance of sun protection.

In his caption, Ramsay expressed, "Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma, thank you! Please don't forget your sunscreen this weekend. I promise you it's not a face lift! I'd need a refund…"

Check out his post below:

Wondering what skin cancer he suffered? Keep reading to learn everything about Basal Cell Carcinoma.

What is Basal Cell Carcinoma?

According to the Mayo Clinic, basal cell carcinoma begins in the basal cells, the skin’s building blocks responsible for creating new cells as old ones die off. It is the most common type of skin cancer and often appears on areas exposed to sunlight, like the face, head, and neck.

What causes Basal Cell Carcinoma?

As per the Cleveland Clinic, BCC develops when DNA mutations caused by ultraviolet (UV) rays disrupt normal cell growth. Instead of stopping after producing enough new cells, basal cells continue multiplying, leading to tumours or lesions on the skin. Prolonged sun exposure and tanning beds are major triggers. Rarely, an inherited disorder called Gorlin syndrome can cause BCC in children.

Symptoms of Basal Cell Carcinoma

BCC may look different on various skin tones but often shows up as:

A shiny, skin-coloured or pearly bump that may bleed or scab.

A brown, black, or blue lesion with a raised, translucent border.

A flat, scaly patch with raised edges.

A white, scar-like lesion with unclear borders.

It usually appears on sun-exposed areas but can occasionally occur in protected regions.

Prevention of Basal Cell Carcinoma

Health experts stress that BCC is preventable with simple lifestyle measures:

Avoid peak sunlight hours (10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

Apply sunscreen daily (SPF 30 or higher), even on cloudy days.

Wear protective clothing, hats, and UV-blocking sunglasses.

Avoid tanning beds, which emit harmful UV rays.

Check your skin regularly for unusual growths, sores, or changes in moles.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor for any concerns or questions regarding your health or medical condition.