Overcome Stammering With These Ancient Indian Remedies

Stuttering is a speech condition that disrupts the normal flow of speech. Fluency means having an easy and smooth flow and rhythm when speaking. With stuttering, the interruptions in flow happen often and cause problems for the speaker. Other names for stuttering are stammering and childhood-onset fluency disorder.

People who stutter know what they want to say, but they have a hard time saying it. For example, they may repeat or stretch out a word, a syllable, or a consonant or vowel sound. Or they may pause during speech because they've reached a word or sound that's hard to get out.

Stuttering is common among young children as a usual part of learning to speak. Some young children may stutter when their speech and language abilities aren't developed enough to keep up with what they want to say. Most children outgrow this type of stuttering, called developmental stuttering. But sometimes stuttering is a long-term condition that remains into adulthood. This type of stuttering can affect self-esteem and communicating with other people. Children and adults who stutter may be helped by treatments such as speech therapy, electronic devices to improve speech fluency or a form of mental health therapy called cognitive behavioural therapy.

There are different treatments available for stammering, depending on a person's age and their circumstances. A speech and language therapist (SLT) will work with you, your child, and educational staff to make a suitable treatment plan for your child.

An SLT can also work with adults who stammer, to find ways to improve the fluency of their speech and reduce the impact stammering has on their lives. You may be able to access psychological therapy to help with any emotional problems linked to speech difficulties.

Acupressure to the rescue

One could also apply a couple of holistic techniques. A stammer could be treated by practicing Shankh Mudra or Sahaj Shankh Mudra (see here).

The treatment according to the Acupressure Research Training and Treatment Institute is that if the tip of the tongue of patient, stammering, remains red stimulate Meridian point H 7. With the yellow side of the Byol magnet facing the adhesive tape, paste it on the point. But, if the tip is normal, stimulate Meridian point H 5, and use white side of the Byol magnet touching the adhesive tape and paste it on the point.