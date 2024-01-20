Feeling Nervous Often? Try This Ayurveda-Approved Technique To Feel At Ease

Pic: Freepik

We have all experienced nervousness at some point. It could be triggered by a simple facet like getting up on time on the day of an exam morning, to reaching office on time. Nervousness is your body’s way of preparing you for what’s coming, which is usually something that’s outside your comfort zone. Nervousness is a common feeling brought on by your body’s stress response. This involves a series of hormonal and physiological responses that help prepare you to handle a perceived or imagined threat.

Call it a basic instinct of fight or flight, but the most primordial part of our brain comes trained with it. Nervousness is a natural response to a stressful event. It’s temporary and resolves once the stress has passed. It can be controlled, even if you’re someone who is more prone to nervous feelings.

Read Also THIS Easy Home Remedy Can Help The Elderly Improve Motor Functions

While nervousness is a common symptom of anxiety disorders, they are not the same. Anxiety disorders are psychiatric disorders that develop from a number of complex factors, including genetics, brain chemistry, and life events. Anxiety disorders are long-lasting and uncontrollable without treatment.

Nervousness is a normal reaction to certain situations. With these tips and a little practice, you can learn how to keep your nerves from getting the better of you. In an uncomfortable situation, remind yourself that nervousness is normal, and it can even be helpful. Most of us feel this way when presented with new challenges and opportunities. Ultimately, these experiences help us grow. Letting go of your fear and accepting that it’s a completely natural experience can help keep your nerves in check.

Learning to relax is important for overcoming nervousness and managing stress in general. Breathing exercises are just one way to practice relaxation. Deep breathing works quickly, and it can be practised at any time and any place you feel nervous. There are different types of breathing exercises that have been shown to work. These include the 4-7-8 breathing technique and ‘prayanam’ diaphragmatic breathing.

Self-healing technique

The treatment for nervousness according to Ayurveda Acupressure is simple. Find a point that is painful with a jimmy in the location highlighted in the figure. This point is on the small intestine meridian known as Si 7. Stimulate it with a Jimmy by moving it clockwise and anticlockwise for about 30 seconds, two to three times in the day.

Paste star magnet with a medical adhesive tape when resting. If star magnet is not available, use three methi seeds instead. Repeat treatment for a couple of days and you will begin to feel the change.