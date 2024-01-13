THIS Easy Home Remedy Can Help The Elderly Improve Motor Functions

Pic: Freepik

Have you wondered why new born babies are wrapped up so tightly? The struggle to free themselves from the bind helps them build muscles that can then, among other things, help them to crawl, stand and eventually walk. But muscles are just one part of the equation. As muscles are developing, so is the brain. Call it the coordinated development of the hardware and software in the human machine that enables them to perform day to day tasks.

But, many physical abilities that are developed over time decline with ageing, including strength, swiftness, and stamina. In addition to these muscle-related declines, there are also changes that occur in coordinating the movement of the body. Together, these changes mean that as one ages, the person may not be able to perform many activities that were otherwise executed with ease. With decay of core muscles, seniors find it hard to keep balance on a slippery surface, or playing with their grandchildren as well as they used to.

One of the most important causes of reduced strength and coordination with ageing is simply reduced levels of physical activity. There is a myth in our society that it is fine to do progressively less exercise the older you get. The truth is just the opposite! As you age, it becomes more important to exercise regularly — perhaps even increasing the amount of time you spend exercising to compensate for bodily changes in hormones and other factors that you cannot control. Exercising with due care can improve strength and coordination can help people of any age.

Here are some things you can do to improve your strength and coordination, whether you are 18 or 88 years old: Participate in light cardio exercise such as walking, and if feasible jogging, biking, swimming, or aerobic classes at least 30 minutes per day, five days per week.

Participate in exercise that helps with strength, balance, and flexibility at least two hours per week, such as slow flow yoga, tai chi, Pilates, and isometric (using your own body as weight) exercises

Practice sports that you want to improve at, such as golf, tennis, and basketball

Challenge your brain with puzzles, read more, and reduce screen time

Fuel your brain and muscles with a balanced diet leaning towards vegan - which means less dairy products as well

Sleep well - diet and exercise will help you get better at it

Treatment

According to Ayurveda acupressure treatment for improving central nervous system that causes decrease in the mental functions, inability to maintain good balance, and inability to walk properly. Paste yellow side of the Byol magnet on the base of the joint of the index finger (see figure) every night and remove it in the morning to strengthen muscles.