Diabetes Management Made Easy With Sujok Therapy; Here's How

Diabetes affects the organs of the body one by one, and quite a number of people suffer from this dreaded disease. Once a person suffers from it, life can become difficult, as the person has to avoid the pleasant taste of sweets and also to take care of his/her diet throughout life.

Symptoms of diabetes include:

Increased thirst and dry mouth

Frequent urination

Fatigue

Blurred vision

Unexplained weight loss

Numbness or tingling in hands or feet

Slow-healing of sores or cuts

Frequent skin and/or vaginal yeast infections

One may not notice any these symptoms until tested for urine and blood. But, the hidden disease starts damaging many organs, like kidneys, brain, heart, retina, and does not allow the injuries to heal up fast. Moreover, if any of the parents is a diabetic, childbirth can be troubled too. Children of diabetic parent(s) can be born with some trouble, and in extreme cases manifest retardation, blindness, deafness or dumbness, and juvenile diabetes to name a few.

Irrespective of how healthy you feel you are, it is necessary to keep on getting blood sugar level tested regularly. But should it be difficult for one to do so for any reason, nature has given us a simple way of diagnosis and its treatment at no cost.

How Sujok Therapy may help

To control diabetes naturally, press points on hands given in the figure. When one notices the symptoms of diabetes described above, press on point 16, which represents the lymph gland situated on the middle of the wrist, and points 25 and 28, representing pancreas and endocrine glands. If it’s not hurting, it means the sugar level is normal. So, try to find out the other causes and solutions for the same.