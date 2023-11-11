Suffering From Hernia? This Ancient Ayurvedic Therapy Can Prove Relief

A hernia happens when an organ or fatty tissue squeezes through a weak spot in a surrounding muscle or connective tissue called fascia. They often occur where the abdominal wall is weaker, such as in the abdomen (belly area) or groin, and can have various causes.

Which type of hernia you have depends on where it is. Femoral hernia is a bulge in the upper thigh, just below the groin. This type is more common in women than men. Hiatal hernia occurs in the diaphragm muscle that separates the chest and abdomen. Part of the upper stomach pushes into the chest. Incisional hernia can occur through a scar if you have had abdominal surgery in the past. Umbilical hernia is a bulge around the belly button. It occurs when the muscle around the belly button does not close completely after birth. Inguinal hernia is a bulge in the groin. It is more common in men. It may go all the way down into the scrotum.

Symptoms

There are usually no symptoms other than a visible bulge. Some people have discomfort or pain. The discomfort may be worse when standing, straining, or lifting heavy objects. In time, the most common complaint is a bump that is sore and growing. When a hernia gets bigger, it may get stuck inside the hole and lose its blood supply. This is called strangulation. This causes pain and swelling at the site of strangulation. Symptoms may include:

Nausea and vomiting

Not being able to pass gas or have bowel movements

When this occurs, surgery is needed right away.

Home remedies

From a modern medicine point of view, surgery is the only treatment that can permanently fix a hernia. Surgery may be more risky for people with serious medical problems. However, unless there is a very serious condition as described above, one can try some natural remedies to prevent and treat the ailment.

If you know you have a hernia prone condition then:

Use proper lifting techniques.

Lose weight if you are overweight.

Practice yoga to reduce stress

Avoid strenuous exercises

Relieve or avoid constipation by eating plenty of fiber, drinking lots of fluid, going to the bathroom as soon as you have the urge, and exercising regularly

Men should see their health provider if they strain with urination as this may be a symptom of an enlarged prostate

Castor oil helps to inhibit inflammation inside the stomach and promote proper digestion. Prepare a castor seed oil pack and place it on the stomach to soothe out the pain as well as swelling near the affected area

Aloe Vera juice is beneficial for easing out some of the symptoms of hernia due to its anti-inflammatory and soothing abilities

How Colour Therapy works

Take sketch pens of red, orange, and light blue colours. Apply dots on the back side of the little finger of the left hand. If the hernia is on the right side, these dots should be done on front side of the little finger of the right hand as shown in the figure.

