Colour Therapy: Keep Your Gut Healthy And 'Worm' Free

Intestinal worms, also known as parasitic worms, are one of the main types of intestinal parasites in humans. They’re most commonly found in subtropical and tropical regions. Most intestinal worm infections only cause mild illness and can be treated with medication.

Causes

Worms in your gut eventually pass through your digestive system and are excreted in your faeces. Even if you don’t have any symptoms, you may find signs of worms in your stool. One way to become infected with intestinal worms is by eating undercooked meat from an infected animal, such as a cow, pig, or fish. Other possible causes leading to intestinal worm infection include:

Consumption of contaminated water

Consumption of contaminated soil

Contact with contaminated faeces

Poor sanitation

Poor hygiene

Read Also How Colour Therapy Can Help Treat Navel Displacement

Types of parasitic worms

Once you’ve consumed the contaminated substance, the parasite travels into your intestines. Then they reproduce and grow in the intestine. Once they reproduce and become larger in amount and size, symptoms may appear. Common types of parasitic worms are:

Roundworm (spreads through food and water)

Pinworm (spreads from person to person)

Whipworm (spreads through food and water)

Tapeworm (spreads by eating raw or undercooked meats)

Worms in human poop can take a number of appearances. For roundworms, you may find pieces of worms or large, live worms in your faeces. For pinworms, you may see thin, white worms that appear like pieces of thread. Pinworms, which are about the length of a staple, are sometimes visible around the anal region at night, when females lay their eggs on the surrounding skin.

Read Also Colour Therapy For Quick Relief From Skin Rashes, Discoloration Of Fingers And Toes

Some types of intestinal worms, such as tapeworms, may disappear on their own if you have a strong immune system and healthy diet and lifestyle. However, depending on the type of intestinal worm infection, you may require treatment with an ant parasitic medication.

Your treatment plan will be determined based on the type of intestinal worm you have and your symptoms. Here are some home remedies which may help in prevention of and treating intestinal worms:

Precautions

Wash or sanitize your hands before eating, drinking or smoking

Sanitize hands after gardening

Boil and UV filter water before drinking

Always wash fruit and vegetables before eating

As far as possible, eat cooked food -- especially ensure meat is fully cooked

Read Also Colour Therapy For Quick Relief From Jock Itch

Home remedies

Eating carrots helps in treating intestinal worms as they are rich in fibre. Munch two carrots on an empty stomach every morning.

Garlic has strong anti-fungal and antiseptic properties. Eating two or three cloves of raw garlic per day can help get rid of all types of intestinal worms.

Pumpkin seeds along with water can help expel tapeworms.

Colour Therapy

According to Ayurveda Acupressure, with Colour Therapy, one can carry out self-healing. Take a black colour sketch pen. Make a dot of about half centimetre diameter on the Vat joint on the front and back side, on both hands and on the little finger and ring finger (see figure).

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)