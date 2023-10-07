How Colour Therapy Can Help Treat Navel Displacement

Have you ever experienced an uncomfortable sensation in your belly button area? Perhaps you've noticed your navel shifting or protruding in an unusual way. If so, you might be dealing with a condition known as navel displacement.

According to Ayurveda, the navel has a special importance in the human body. It is located at the centre of the body and plays an important role in the circulation of energy to the entire body. Apart from this, the navel also has a noticeable role in the overall development of the human body and thus recognised as a second brain. A healthy navel enhances physical energy that keeps a person active and energetic.

Navel displacement is a condition where the navel is not in its natural position. It is similar to spinal cord displacement. Just like the spinal cord, displacement of the navel can cause an imbalance in the stomach muscles. In most cases, it either shifts upwards or downwards; under rare circumstances, it can move sideways. In some cases, the navel may even be rotated. The displaced navel is usually harmless if it does not cause any pain or discomfort. However, it can sometimes lead to skin irritation, infections, and other medical conditions.

Read Also Colour Therapy For Quick Relief From Skin Rashes, Discoloration Of Fingers And Toes

The displacement is a common condition that affects both children and adults, though it is more common among women than men. It has chances to result in excessive bleeding and menstrual pain. There are several different factors that can contribute to a shifted belly button.

In babies, it may be due to the way the baby is positioned in the womb. If the baby is lying on their back with their legs up near their chest, this can cause the navel to become displaced. Another common cause is due to the way the umbilical cord is attached to the baby. If the cord is attached to the baby's side or back, this can cause the navel to become displaced. In some cases, a malposition navel may be due to a birth defect. One common birth defect that can cause this is gastroschisis, which is a condition where the intestines are abnormally positioned outside of the body.

In adults, the navel is considered the focal point in our body. Displacement of the navel can be caused by various conditions. Those being:

Lifting of heavy objects

Sudden, abrupt movements

Improper sexual intercourse

Childbirth

Pregnancy

Wrong food habits leading to constipation

Read Also Colour Therapy For Quick Relief From Jock Itch

A displaced navel may also develop in post-surgery patients. This can be due to the way the surgery was performed or due to scar tissue that forms around the navel.

The symptoms of navel dislocation depend on the direction of movement of the navel. If it moves in the upward direction, then it can show symptoms like constipation, vomiting and nausea, heart palpitation, etc. When in the downward direction, diarrhoea and indigestion are common symptoms. In a side direction, symptoms like stomach ache are generally experienced. In the case of women, heavy bleeding and pain during the menstrual cycle is common and if kept untreated it can further lead to complications in the uterus and regular menstruation.

A displaced navel does not go away on its own and is often a recurring condition. In order to fix this condition, it is recommended to practice yoga and home remedies. Yoga asanas can also help prevent this condition from recurring.

Though it is not an uncommon condition, Navel dislocation can create serious issues if untreated. If you are unable to recover with the help of natural remedies then it is time you should consult an expert to take proper treatment to cure it.

Meanwhile, you can carry out self-healing with Colour Therapy. Get sketch pens of yellow, dark blue, light blue, red and black colours and paint dots of about half centimetre on the right hand thumb or the right foot big toe (see figure).

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)