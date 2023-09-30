Colour Therapy For Quick Relief From Skin Rashes, Discoloration Of Fingers And Toes

You’ve probably had a rash at some point, the monsoon heat and humid weather is more susceptible to invite viral and fungal infections. A rash is any area of irritated or swollen skin on your body. Rashes are often itchy and painful and can appear differently on different skin tones. While they are often described as red, on darker skin tones, they may be purple, gray, or white. Many rashes are painful, and irritating. Some types of rash can also lead to blisters or patches of raw skin. While most rashes clear up fairly quickly, others are long lasting and need to be cared for over long periods of time.

There are many different types of rashes, and each has a distinct set of treatments. Sometimes the skin’s immune cells react to something that directly touches the skin. Other times, the immune system flares in the skin because of a whole-body infection or illness. While the symptoms of these different types of rashes often overlap, Itching is a common symptom for all these problems.

If you notice an itchy or painful rash on your skin, think twice before going to the chemist and getting some cream if you don’t know the cause. The creams that you buy can produce problems that make your original problem even worse, because rashes can be caused by many different things—bacteria, viruses, drugs, allergies, genetic disorders, and even light—it’s important to figure out what kind of dermatitis you have. Some home remedies for rashes should only be used when the skin is intact and wound free. Be sure to wash the area first and then dry it. If symptoms do not resolve within a day or two, or if they worsen, you should see a dermatologist for assessment and possible treatment. If you have any significant rash, you should see a dermatologist. A dermatologist, or skin doctor, is specially trained to figure out what’s causing a rash and help you get the right treatment.

Follow these tips if you have a mild bout of rash:

A rosewater tonic mixed with aloe vera gel can be a great way to soothe irritated skin. It contains anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and healing properties that help to relieve rashes and manage symptoms like itching and irritation, as well as heal and moisturize the skin.

Pot marigolds (genda), used in puja and festivals contain anti-inflammatory properties that make it a great home remedy for topical use. It can be prepared as a paste that contains infused marigolds to reduce inflammation and decrease itching.

Paste made with baking soda and coconut oil helps to balance skin pH. This combination also contains anti-inflammatory and hydrating action, which helps to relieve symptoms of rashes, like itchiness, irritation, redness or swelling.

Colour therapy: According to Ayurveda Acupressure Colour Therapy works too. Take black, orange, light blue and yellow sketch pens and make dots on small fingers’ Kaff joint on points as in the figure.

