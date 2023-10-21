Control High Platelet Count Naturally With Colour Therapy

Platelets are components in your blood and spleen. Whole blood consists of plasma, red and white blood cells and platelets. Since platelets are the tiniest and lightest component of whole blood, they are pushed to the walls of your blood vessels, allowing plasma and blood cells to flow through the center, which helps platelets, reach injury quickly to prevent bleeding. They are made in your bone marrow along with other kinds of blood cells. Bone marrow is a spongy tissue inside your bones. It contains stem cells that can become red blood cells, white blood cells or platelets.

If your platelet count is too high, blood clots can form in your blood vessels. This can block blood flow through your body. Thrombocythemia and thrombocytosis are conditions that occur when your blood has a higher-than-normal platelet count. Many people who have thrombocythemia or thrombocytosis do not have symptoms. These conditions might be discovered only after routine blood tests. The symptoms of a high platelet count are linked to blood clots and bleeding. These symptoms are more common in people who have thrombocythemia.

Thrombocythemia refers to a high platelet count that is not caused by another health condition. This condition is sometimes called primary or essential thrombocythemia. The cause of this disorder is unclear. It often appears to be connected to changes in certain genes. The bone marrow produces too many of the cells that form platelets, and these platelets often don't work properly. This poses a much higher risk of clotting or bleeding complications than does reactive thrombocytosis. Essential thrombocythemia can lead to a variety of potentially life-threatening complications, such as:

Brain stroke: If a blood clot occurs in the arteries that supply the brain, it may cause a stroke. A mini stroke, also called a transient ischemic attack, is a temporary interruption of blood flow to part of the brain.

Heart attack: Less commonly, essential thrombocythemia can cause clots in the arteries that supply blood to your heart.

Cancer: Rarely, essential thrombocythemia may lead to a type of leukemia those progresses quickly.

Pregnancy: Most women who have essential thrombocythemia have normal, healthy pregnancies. But uncontrolled thrombocythemia can lead to miscarriage and other complications. Your risk of pregnancy complications may be reduced with regular checkups and medication, so be sure to have your doctor regularly monitor your condition.

Thrombocytosis refers to a high platelet count caused by another disease or condition. This condition is often called secondary or reactive thrombocytosis. Thrombocytosis is more common than thrombocythemia.

This is the more common type of thrombocytosis. It's caused by an underlying medical problem, such as:

Blood loss.

Cancer.

Infections.

Iron deficiency.

Removal of your spleen.

Hemolytic anemia — a type of anemia in which your body destroys red blood cells faster than it produces them, often due to certain blood diseases or autoimmune disorders.

Inflammatory disorders, such as rheumatoid arthritis, sarcoidosis or inflammatory bowel disease.

Surgery and other types of traumas.

Controlling platelets count naturally:

Raw garlic: Raw or crushed garlic contains a compound called "allicin" which affects the body's ability to make platelets, therefore decreasing the number of platelets in the blood.

Pomegranates: Contain substances called polyphenols which have an anti-platelet effect — this means that they reduce your body's production of platelets and prevent existing platelets from clotting.

Seafood: Omega-3 fatty acids affect platelet activity, thinning the blood and reducing the chance of clotting.

Fruit and vegetables: Contain “salicylates” help to thin the blood and prevent clotting. They also boost the body’s immunity and help to maintain normal platelet count.

Vegetables that contain salicylates include cucumber, mushrooms, zucchini, radish, and alfalfa.

Fruits that contain salicylates include all kinds of berries, cherries, raisins and oranges.

Eating shiitake mushrooms is a good natural option for decreasing platelets.

Colour Therapy

One can also treat Platelet Count more than 450,000 through use of Ayurvedic Colour therapy. Apply the colours as shown in the attached figure. If you are wondering how simply applying colour can help cure certain ailments, the answer lies in the simple fact that colours are frequencies of light, and light is a scientifically proven form of energy. Ailments in the body are a result of energy imbalance, and application of colours helps in balancing it out. If you are interested in learning more about colour therapy, visit our website www.artofselfhealing.in.

