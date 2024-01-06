Ayurveda Acupressure For Age-Related Mild Cognitive Impairment

Pic: Freepik

As people grow older, changes occur in all parts of the body, including the brain. As a result, some people notice that they don’t remember information as well as they once did and aren’t able to recall it as quickly. They may also occasionally misplace things or forget to pay a bill. These changes are usually signs of mild forgetfulness - or age-related forgetfulness - or clinically referred to as MCI (Mild Cognitive Impairment), and are often a normal part of ageing.

While it’s normal to forget things once in a while at any age, serious memory problems make it hard to do everyday things such as driving, using the phone, and finding the way home. Mild cognitive impairment (MCI) is the stage between the expected decline in memory and thinking that happens with age and the more serious decline of dementia. MCI may include problems with memory, language or judgment. People with MCI may be aware that their memory or mental function has "slipped". Family and friends may notice memory lapses, and the person with MCI may worry about losing his or her memory. These worries may prompt the person to see a doctor about their memory problems.

In some cases, memory and thinking problems may be caused by conditions that are treatable. A doctor can perform tests and assessments to help understand whether the source of memory problems is something treatable or may be MCI. He or she also may suggest that the person see a specialist for more tests.

There currently is no standard treatment or approved medication for MCI, but there are things a person can do that may help them stay healthy and deal with changes in their thinking

Signs that it might be time to talk with a doctor include:

Asking the same questions over and over again

Getting lost in places you used to know well

Having trouble following recipes or directions

Becoming more confused about time, people, and places

Not taking care of yourself — eating poorly, not bathing, or behaving unsafely

Not all cases of MCI are preventable. But there are steps you can take to try to keep your brain healthy and reduce your risk of MCI, including:

Avoiding or quitting smoking.

Avoiding alcohol or only drinking it in moderation.

Eating a healthy, balanced diet.

Exercising regularly.

Maintaining healthy blood pressure, cholesterol levels and blood sugar levels.

Minimizing and managing stress.

Getting quality sleep.

Exercising your brain by doing puzzles, reading, learning new skills and similar activities.

Engaging in social activities.

Ayurveda Acupressure has simple prevention treatment for MCI for people of any age.

The treatment in Acupressure is given on the acu-point given in the figure. The correct point will be painful. Stimulate the point for about half a minute at a time and paste methi seed or Byol magnet white side touching the tape if the point is to be toned, that is, the energy to be increased, and if it is to be sedated (energy is reduced), paste yellow side of the Byol magnet on the tape.

Seeds could be kept on the point for 24 hours, while magnet could be pasted at night and removed after 6-8 hours. The treatment is to be repeated every day till one feels complete recovery.

When one starts loosing memory power, it could be restored by sedating acupressure point Lu 7 or toning point H 9 (see figures).

One has to find this point on the index finger with a probe, also known as jimmy. If there is difficulty in understanding, paste yellow side of byol magnet on point H 9 to tone. If has troubles remembering, tone point Liv 1.