Ayurveda Acupressure: Improve Blood Circulation And Enhance Over All Well-Being

Circulation system in our body consists of the heart, veins, arteries, capillaries and other blood vessels. When they are healthy they deliver everything required by our cells in an efficient way. It’s a continuous cycle of bringing oxygen and other necessities to our cells and taking away waste from these. But when something interferes with our complex, far reaching circulatory system or the valves that control which direction the blood goes. It is like a delivery driver who runs into problems and delays along his route, blood can hit detours and roadblocks along the way.

Obstacles in our blood vessels make it hard for blood to get through, especially when trying to reach the parts of your body that are the longest distance away from your heart ― your fingers and toes. The biggest problem with poor circulation is that your cells aren’t getting as much oxygen as they need. When cells don’t have the oxygen they need, they can’t function well.

People who are older than age 40, are overweight, have diabetes and don’t get much exercise are more likely to have poor circulation. One may feel pain, numbness, tingling or cold in the part of body that have bad circulation. Often poor circulation systems affect one’s legs, hands, fingers, feet, and toes.

Self care and prevention

Exercise

Eat a healthy diet

Quit smoking

Lose weight

Manage Stress,

Wear compression gloves or stockings.

Manage high blood pressure, diabetes, and high cholesterol

Ayurveda acupressure

Every joint of our body has a treatment point at the start, middle, and end of the joint. One can find it by touching the joint as could be seen in the figure. Stimulate it by turning clockwise and anticlockwise three to four times a day. Paste a star magnet on the position with microsurgical paper adhesive tape over night. Keep repeating the treatment till your symptoms vanish. The treatment is done on the back of the middle fingers of both the hands.

If star magnet is not available, use three seeds of methi (fenugreek) instead.