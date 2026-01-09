 Old Man Performs 30 Push-Ups For Free Earrings For Wife In Viral Video; Internet Says, 'Manifesting This Love'
A heartwarming video of an elderly man performing 30 push-ups at a jewellery pop-up to win free earrings for his wife has gone viral, earning over 2 million likes and over 15 million views. Cheered by a delighted crowd, his effort and joy touched viewers. Social media showered the couple with love, with many calling it “manifested love” and praising his enduring devotion.

Aanchal CUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 01:27 PM IST
article-image
Viral video | Image: Instagram (@theory.thirteen)

In an era where grand gestures often steal the spotlight, a simple act of love has captured the internet’s heart. A viral video, now boasting over 2 million likes and over 15 million views, shows an elderly man performing 30 push-ups at a jewellery pop-up, all to win a pair of free earrings for his wife. While the challenge looked difficult, he powered through the push-ups with determination, cheered on by a supportive and delighted crowd.

The moment he completed the final push-up, pure happiness lit up his face, and even more so when he handed the earrings to his wife, who looked thrilled. The video's caption, "if he wanted to he would," perfectly summed up the spirit of love and effort on display.

Check out the viral video below:

Internet reacts

Internet reactions poured in, overflowing with admiration and affection. "Those were clean reps," praised one viewer, while even Shaadi.com chimed in, saying, "Manifesting this kind of love for everyone." Another user wished, "May this kind of love finds every girl." Comments like, "The efforts he take in this age for his pasandida aurat," and "Uncle is such a pookie," highlighted the tender affection people felt for the couple.

"Awwww.. that’s so cuteeeeeee," gushed one user. Others were inspired by the message behind the moment: “It shows that marriage is not just a 2 days event, it's a life long event. Choose wisely too your partner.” Another wrote, "Age doesn’t matter. He is ready to do whatever for her," and, "He didn’t buy earrings, he bought happiness, love that still chooses effort over excuses."

This heartwarming video is a reminder that sometimes, the smallest acts of love leave the biggest impact.

