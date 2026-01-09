'Generate A Man Next To Me That Will Suit Me' Goes Viral: New AI Trend Decides Your Boyfriend; Here's How To Make

If your social feeds have suddenly filled up with women posing next to suspiciously perfect men, you're not imagining things. The internet's latest AI trend, cheekily titled "Generate a man next to me," has gone viral. What started as a fun experiment has quickly become a full-blown Reel and TikTok moment.

What is this new AI boyfriend trend?

The trend revolves around using AI to "read" your vibe from a photo and generate a fictional partner who supposedly matches your personality, style and energy. The result? A photorealistic "boyfriend" standing beside you, looking like he belongs there. Some are uncannily accurate, others hilariously off, but that unpredictability is part of the fun.

Creators usually pair the visuals with fitting soundtracks like Man I Need by Olivia Dean or Where Is My Husband by Raye, leaning into the joke while low-key manifesting their dream partner. The comment sections are often just as entertaining, with friends and strangers rating the AI’s taste.

Check out the viral video below:

How to try the trend yourself

Getting in on the trend is surprisingly simple. You'll need an AI tool (Chatgpt or Gemini) that allows image uploads and image generation.

Start by choosing a photo of yourself where there's enough empty space beside you for another person to appear. Upload the image, then type a prompt along the lines of "Generate a man next to me that you think would suit me."

Want better results? Add details like "without changing my face," "matching my aesthetic", or "suit me perfectly." The clearer your instructions, the more tailored the outcome, though letting AI surprise you is half the appeal.

Once the image is generated, creators usually save it, post it on social media, and wait for reactions to roll in. With platforms now allowing image replies, some users even compare themselves to the AI-generated "ideal man," turning the trend into a playful dating debate.