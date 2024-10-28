'No Exercise': Vidya Balan Reveals Weight Loss Secret, Credits Special Diet

Vidya Balan | Image: Who Wore What When | Instagram

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan recently made headlines with her impressive weight loss transformation, grabbing all the netizen's attention and sparking curiosity among the fans. In an interview with Galatta India, the actress opened up about the buzz surrounding her new look and shared the mantra behind her weight loss journey.

In the conversation, she also shared her experiences growing up with constant judgement about her body, often labelled as the 'fat girl,' and shared how she has now reached a point in her life where those criticisms no longer affect her.

"You know, all my life, I have struggled to be thin"

The 'Hamari Adhuri Kahani' star stated, "You know, all my life, I have struggled to be thin. I have dieted and exercised like crazy, and sometimes I would lose weight, and it would come back... and then, early this year, I met a nutritional group called Amura (Amura Health) in Chennai. They said, 'It is just inflammation; it is not fat'. So, they put me on a diet to get rid of the inflammation—elimination of inflammation, it is called—and it worked beautifully for me and the weight went like that because they eliminated foods that were not suiting me. I have been a vegetarian all my life; I didn't know palak and doodhi don't suit me. We think all vegetables are good for us, but that is not the case. You have to figure out what's good for you, as just because it is good for someone else, it may not be good for you."

'No Workout' transformation

Vidya Balan shared that one of the impactful changes she made was to stop working out entirely after years of intense gym sessions. She revealed that while she used to train like a "beast," this year she decided to take a break from exercising altogether.

She said, "They (Amura) asked me to stop working out. You know everyone has been telling me, 'Oh my God, you are your slimmest,' and I have not worked out all year. This is the first year that I have not worked out. And I want to say judgment around the body is brutal. A lot of times, people put on weight for various reasons because our bodies express what we are going through emotionally also... even I would not have believed last year if I had been told, 'Stop working out.' I used to be a beast in the gym. And I had people telling me, 'You must not be working out at all.' And now, people tell me, ‘So what are you doing?’ and I am like, 'No, I don't do anything.'. I am just enjoying myself and I am feeling healthier than ever. I am not saying you should not exercise... but remember no two people are the same... we must respect our individuality."