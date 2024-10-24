 Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit's Face-Off In Ami Je Tomar 3.0 From Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Goes Viral (VIDEO)
A video of actresses Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit's duet from Ami Je Tomar 3.0 shoot from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 goes viral on the internet. In the clip, we can see Vidya and Madhuri's face-off.

Manisha KarkiUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 07:11 PM IST
Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan | Instagram

The Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise returns with the iconic song Ami Je Tomar 3.0 version. The modern rendition is all set to be unveiled on Friday (October 25) at the illustrious Royal Opera House in Mumbai.

Now a video of actresses Vidya Balan and Madhuri Dixit's duet from the Ami Je Tomar 3.0 shoot goes viral on the internet. In the clip, we can see Vidya and Madhuri's face-off. Several fans shared their excitement as the video of the two actors from the shoot went viral.

The track promises to retain the charm of the original song, which was released in the 2007 film, featuring Vidya Balan as Manjulika. The song is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and composed by Pritam. Netizens shared their views in the comments as they lauded the track. One of the users wrote, "This would be the only good part about the movie."

Another user commented, "Manju Didi is back."

The third user wrote, "Kathak aur Odissi (with some fire emoji)."

"How did Vidya Balan lose so much weight instantly, man?" the comment reads.

Following the successful releases of Bhool Bhulaiyaa, which was released in 2007 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,Bhulaiyaa 2 which was released in 2022. Fans are eagerly anticipating the third installment.

It is directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar. The franchise is known for its blend of horror, comedy, and drama. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 gears up for a grand release this Diwali on November 1, 2024.

