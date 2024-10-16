Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan Wows Fans With Smooth Moonwalk On Stairs In Title Track By Pitbull & Diljit Dosanjh (WATCH) | Photo Via YouTube

Since Kartik Aaryan unveiled the 'coolest' teaser for the collaboration between Pitbull and Diljit Dosanjh for the title track of his upcoming horror-comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, fans have eagerly awaited the full release. Finally, the much-anticipated song has been released and yet again, Kartik has once again wowed his fans with his smooth and sleek dance moves.

Sharing a glimpse of the song on his social media handle, Kartik wrote, "The spookiest slide in town. Dare to try? #SpookySlide." The track is nothing short of a visual spectacle, with the actor setting the screen on fire with his infectious 'spooky slide' dance moves.

Check it out:



Read Also 6 Highest Grossing Movies Of Kartik Aaryan: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 To Satyaprem Ki Katha

What makes Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3's title track truly stand out is how Pitbull masterfully blends his rap with the iconic 'Hare Ram—Hare Krishna' chant, complemented by Diljit Dosanjh's unique flair.

Reacting to the title track, a user commented, "On loop…..The swag is for real." While another user added, "Rooh Baba"s Dance moves smoother than Butter." A third user said, "We didn't expect this collab #Spookyslide is sizzling just like you." "Kartik Dance Moves x Pitbull x Diljit x OG Neeraj x Tanishk Bagchi = Goosebumps," commented another.

"That "Hay Hari Ram" was epic... And your dance moves smooth like butter rock rooh baba @kartikaaryan," read another comment. An user stated, "Smooth like finest butter throughout the entire song.Pat your back from all of us collectively once you deserve all the love and praises for this banger !!"

Producer Bhushan Kumar talked about the collaboration and said in a statement, "We’re beyond excited to present this special musical collaboration for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Bringing together Pitbull, Diljit Dosanjh, and Neeraj Shridhar is something that’s never been done before in Indian cinema. With Pritam and Tanishk Bagchi crafting the beats, we’re pushing the boundaries of what Bollywood music can achieve. And to top it off, the track features everyones favourite Kartik Aaryan at his charming best, showcasing slick gliding dance moves that are sure to get everyone on their feet. This collaboration is a milestone moment, and we can't wait for the fans worldwide to experience it."

Tanishk Bagchi added, "When the makers approached me with their vision for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, I knew I had to do something extraordinary. The Punjabi Mukhra and Antra add a new dimension, while I kept the hook simple and addictive."

"T-Series has been a tremendous support, and Bhushan ji’s vision allows me to experiment freely. Dhruvv Yogi’s lyrics and Kartik Aaryan’s energy adds so much to the song—it’s truly a unique experience!, he concluded.

Meanwhile, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also stars Vidya Balan, Madhuri Dixit and Triptii Dimri.

The film is slated to release on November 1 and will clash with Ajay Devgn's Singham Again.