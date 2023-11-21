6 Highest Grossing Movies Of Kartik Aaryan: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 To Satyaprem Ki Katha

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 21, 2023

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan is celebrating his 33rd birthday on November 22, 2023

Today, Kartik is one of the most bankable actors in Bollywood. Here's a look at his highest-grossing films:

Kartik broke the box office and emerged to be the saviour of Bollywood in the post-pandemic period with his blockbuster Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (2022), which earned a whopping Rs 186 crore in India

Kartik's bromance with Sunny Singh was loved by the audience in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and the film had earned Rs 109 crore

Kartik and Kriti Sanon have to be one of the most loved on-screen pairings of Bollywood. Their film Luka Chuppi had minted Rs 95.75 crore in India

Kartik's Pati Patni Aur Woh, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, raked in Rs 86.89 crore at the box office

Kartik's quirky love story with a social message, Satyaprem Ki Katha, was a hit among the masses and it earned Rs 77.55 crore

It was Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 that propelled Kartik to the forefront. The film had earned Rs 64 crore in 2015, at a time when the actor was yet to cement his place in Bollywood

