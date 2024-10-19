7 Benefits Of Weight Training For Fat Loss

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 19, 2024
If you wish to beghin your weight loss journey, you need to focus of reducing the fat content in your body. Strenth training plays a vital role in shedding fat from your body and toning your muscles
All images from Canva
Lifting weights helps you build muscle, and more muscle makes your body burn more calories, even when you're resting
After a weightlifting session, your body keeps burning calories for hours as it recovers
Weight training helps you lose fat while keeping muscle, so your body looks more toned and defined
When you're trying to lose weight, lifting weights helps you keep your muscles, so most of the weight lost comes from fat
Weight training makes you stronger and fitter, which helps with other types of exercise that also support fat loss
Thanks For Reading!