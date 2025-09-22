Navratri 2025: Health Benefits Of Fasting For Navratri

File Pic (Representative Image)

Shardiya Navratri brings a festive spirit across India. Starting September 22, this nine-day Hindu festival honors Maa Durga, her nine forms, and her triumph of good over evil. Fasting is a key part of the celebrations. Here are nine Ayurvedic reasons to fast during Navratri, along with some helpful Patanjali products.

Durga Puja 2024 | Canva

Why Fast During Navratri?

Navratri marks Ma Durga’s victory over the demon Mahishasur, symbolizing strength and the triumph of good. The festival lasts nine days, reflecting the length of their battle, and ends with Vijaya Dashami or Dussehra. Navratri is also a time for introspection, spirituality, and purification.

Read Also Discover The Workings Of Pañca Pañcala In Ayurveda

There are many reasons for fasting during Navratri. Some stories mention Lord Ram’s devotion to Ma Durga, while others focus on seeking her blessings. Fasting also helps the body adjust to seasonal changes. Let’s look at nine Ayurvedic reasons to fast during Navratri and some Patanjali products that can support you.

9 Ayurvedic Reasons to Fast in Navratri

Weight: If you fast with the right diet during the nine days, it helps in controlling your metabolism and lessening the excess or unwanted fats, thus maintaining your fitness.

Digestion: Your digestive system gets to relax in this period from unwanted and ill-timed food, and helps in restoring your digestive health to its optimum.

Cleansing: Your body, too, gets to rest and remove unwanted toxins. Your complete body resets its good operational power and combats any illness or health troubles.

Immunity: With Sattvic food for fasting, it keeps your energy levels up while ensuring your immune system stays optimum. You can thus deal with seasonal changes better.

Read Also Down With Viral Fever? Ayurveda Is The Cure You Need

Mindfulness: As you are expected to eat Sattvik food that goes easy on your body, you are mindful of what you eat and will consume all healthy things.

Blood Sugar Levels: Your body gets a break from food that spikes your blood sugar levels, and your insulin resistance is not harmed. Your energy levels don’t go down.

Heart: If you include healthy food in the fast that is low in cholesterol, adding ingredients and healthy for the heart, your heart health improves, and blood pressure is maintained.

Clarity: Your energy levels get moved to your brain during fasting. Thus, your brain works better on the clarity and concentration that is boosted.

Inflammation: Fasting helps minimise inflammation that can lead to health issues, esp. related to your heart.

Patanjali has a range of products that are great for fasting. For example, Patanjali Samak Rice (500g), also known as Barnyard Millet, can be used in dishes like Khichdi or Kheer. It’s low in calories, high in fiber, and rich in minerals and vitamins. With a low glycemic index, it’s also suitable for people with diabetes.

You can also use Patanjali Singhada Atta (500g), made from dried water chestnut seeds, to prepare many dishes. It’s high in phosphorus and Vitamin B1, a good source of Vitamin B9, and low in sodium.

Read Also Can Ayurveda Treat Kidney Stones? Know Here

Or choose Patanjali Sabudana (500 Gms). This high-calorie item with starch content is a wholesome option for your dose of essential nutrients. It is great for digestion, boosting your energy levels, and improving your heart health.

For healthy hydration, Patanjali Apple Beverage (160ml) consists of high-quality apple juice to hydrate you and provide an energy boost. Or include Patanjali Walnut Inshell (400 Gms) in your fast. It is good for your heart, brain, bones, and managing sugar levels.

Celebrate Shardiya Navratri from September 22 with the devotion and purity it requires. Understand the Ayurvedic reasons for fasting during this festival and incorporate Patanjali into your fasting plans.