Why Do We Observe National Anti-Terrorism Day? All You Need To Know

National Anti-Terrorism Day: Know more about its history & significance here |

Every year on May 21st, India observes National Anti-Terrorism Day. This somber occasion serves not only as a day of remembrance but also as a powerful call to action in the ongoing fight against terrorism. But why this specific date? The answer lies in a pivotal moment in Indian history, the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

A Nation Remembers: The Assassination of Rajiv Gandhi

On May 21st, 1991, India witnessed a devastating loss. Former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi fell victim to a terrorist attack while campaigning in Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu. This act of violence sent shockwaves through the nation, highlighting the chilling impact of terrorism. In the aftermath of this tragedy, the V.P. Singh government established May 21st as National Anti-Terrorism Day. This decision aimed to honor the memory of Rajiv Gandhi while simultaneously raising national awareness about the dangers of terrorism and its devastating effects on innocent lives.

Beyond Remembrance: The Significance of National Anti-Terrorism Day

National Anti-Terrorism Day transcends mere remembrance. It serves as a crucial platform to:

Promote National Unity: Terrorism thrives on division and discord. This day emphasizes the importance of national unity and solidarity in combating this threat.

Educate the Youth: Schools and educational institutions organize events on this day to educate young minds about the dangers of terrorism and the values of peace and tolerance.

Renew the Pledge: Public officials and citizens alike take an anti-terrorism pledge, reaffirming their commitment to fight against all forms of violence and extremism.

Spark Open Discussions: This day encourages open discussions about the root causes of terrorism, fostering a deeper understanding of this complex issue.

Looking Ahead: A Collective Fight Against Terrorism

National Anti-Terrorism Day isn't just an Indian observance; it resonates globally. Terrorism is a universal threat that demands a collective response. This day serves as a reminder that every nation, every community, and every individual has a role to play in creating a safer world.

By promoting peace, tolerance, and understanding, we can build a future where violence and hatred have no place. National Anti-Terrorism Day serves as a powerful symbol of India's unwavering commitment to this ideal, inspiring others to join the fight for a more peaceful world.