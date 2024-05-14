'Modi's Govt's Determined Anti-Terrorism Approach And Kashmir Vision Unveiled': Foreign Minister Dr.S.Jaishankar In Mumbai

Foreign Minister Dr.S.Jaishankar AT NSE In Mumbai | X/ Dr.S.Jaishankar

The financial capital of the country, Mumbai, is completely free from terrorism due to the fierce fight given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government against terrorists, claimed Foreign Minister Dr.S.Jaishankar at Mumbai's NSE. Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar believes that due to the policies of the Modi government, Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will also become a part of India in the future. S. Jaishankar expressed this in Mumbai on Saturday. He had come to Mumbai for the campaigning of Piyush Goyal, BJP, and Mahayuti candidates from North Mumbai.

Dr. S. Jaishankar interacted with journalists at 'NSE' in BKC. At this time, Jaishankar said, "The works done by the Modi government in the last ten years are in front of the people. Voters are experiencing how much infrastructure has increased and how much progress has been made during this period. Free health treatment at home, money loans, and self-financing will greatly increase. BJP is seeking voters' blessings on Modi's promise to work and fulfill his promises."

Voters should think about who defended Ajmal Kasab, the accused in the terrorist attack on Mumbai, and which ideology is fighting against the terrorists. Jaishankar said. The BJP government worked to delete Article 370. As a result, improvements have started in Kashmir. Now some incidents have started happening in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir as well. Dr. Jaishankar believes that one day it will also be connected with India. S. Jaishankar expressed, "Union Minister Piyush Goyal, the candidate of the BJP and the Grand Alliance, took decisions that accelerated production on a massive scale," said Jaishankar.

"Today, 28 km long highways and 14 km long railway lines are being constructed in the country every day. The number of airports has doubled in ten years. The complete package of India's progress and technology is in front of the public. People will definitely think about it," said Jaishankar.

China occupied Indian territory between 1958 and 1963. Jawaharlal Nehru was the Prime Minister at that time. But the Congress is blaming Nehru's mistakes on the Modi government by claiming that this part of India was usurped by China during the Modi government. "Why let them continue to do it? We will continue to do our work through diplomatic means," said Jaishankar at this time.