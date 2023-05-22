On Anti-Terrorism Day, NMMC officials pledge to fight all forms of terrorism

On the occasion of Anti-Terrorism Day on Sunday, a few officials in Navi Mumbai organised an event and pledged against terrorism and violence.

Deputy Commissioner of the Solid Waste Management Department Dr. Babasaheb Rajle along with officers and employees paid tribute to former PM Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary and offered a garland to his image at the event.

The team collectively pledged against violence and to fight against terrorism. "We, the citizens of India, firmly committed to our nation's traditions of non-violence and tolerance, solemnly pledge to fight all forms of terrorism and violence with all our might," said municipal officials.

They pledged to bring peace to all mankind while maintaining and promoting social harmony and resisting disruptive forces that threaten human life.

About Anti-Terrorism Day

Anti-Terrorism Day is celebrated to promote peace and harmony. The day also helps us remember the sacrifices made by thousands of soldiers and policemen who fought against terrorism to protect their country and their people.

It is observed every year on May 21, on the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. He was assassinated on May 21, 1991, by the LTTE terrorists while campaigning for the Congress Party at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu.

Rajiv Gandhi became India's youngest PM when he was sworn in at 40. He took over as the sixth PM of the country after Indira Gandhi's assassination in 1984. He served from 1984 to 1989.