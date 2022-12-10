World Candle Lighting Day: Remembering those who left us soon |

World Candle Lighting Day, a day when people all over the world light candles in memory of loved ones who have left the world too soon. Every year on the second Sunday of December millions of people around the world celebrate Candle Lighting Day to commemorate their dear ones.

Candles are a symbol of remembrance

Candles have long been used as a way to remember and honor the dead. They are often used in religious ceremonies and funerals, and they can be found in many homes as a way of showing respect for deceased family members.

For many people, lighting a candle on World Candle Lighting Day is a way to express their grief and to show compassion for those who are grieving. It is also a way to come together with others who have experienced loss.

The story of its origin

The origins of World Candle Lighting Day date back in the year 1968. A chaplain named Reverend Stephens made an attempt to bring two families together who lost their sons. He brought them together to share their stories and griefs with each other.

The meeting helped both the families as they shared a similar loss and consoled one another. Stephens then arranged a meeting of more such families together to help such families and in the year 1969 he found the Compassionate Friends organization.

Later in the year 1997, the Compassionate Friends organization began celebrating Candle Lighting Day to extend a hand of support and compassion for families who lost their loved ones very soon.

It has since become an annual event, with people lighting candles in memory of loved ones on the same day, all over the world.

If you have lost a loved one, lighting a candle on World Candle Lighting Day can be a way to honor their memory. You may also want to consider attending a candle lighting ceremony or gathering in your community.