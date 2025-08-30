From Ramen Bowl To Pashmina Shawl: Here's What PM Modi Gifted To Japanese Counterpart & His Wife During 2-Day Visit To Island Nation - Details

From Ramen Bowl To Pashmina Shawl: Here's What PM Modi Gifted To Japanese Counterpart During His 2-Day Visit To Island Nation | X

Tokyo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gifted Ramen Bowls with Chopsticks to his Japanese counterpart Shigeru Ishiba during two-day visit to the island nation. PM Modi also gifted Pashmina Shawl in papier mache box to Ishiba's wife. Prime Minister Modi arrived in Tokyo on Friday.

All About Ramen Bowls And Silver Chopsticks:

The Vintage Precious Stone Bowls set with Silver Chopsticks is a blend of Indian artistry and Japanese culinary tradition. The set features a large brown moonstone bowl with four smaller ones and silver chopsticks. It draws inspiration from Japan’s donburi and soba rituals, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, moonstone, sourced from Andhra Pradesh, glows with adularescence. It symbolises love, balance, and protection. The base of the main bowl is Makrana marble inlaid with semi-precious stones in the traditional parchin kari style of Rajasthan.

All About Pashmina Shawl:

The Pashmina Shawl gifted by PM Modi is made from the fine wool of the Changthangi goat in Ladakh. It is valued worldwide for being light, soft, and warm. Handwoven by Kashmiri artisans, it carries a centuries-old tradition once cherished by royalty, as per the news agency.

The shawl has an ivory base with delicate floral and paisley patterns in rust, pink, and red, showing classic Kashmiri design and craftsmanship. The shawl has an ivory base with delicate floral and paisley patterns in rust, pink, and red, showing classic Kashmiri design and craftsmanship. The set of the shawl and the box represents Kashmir’s artistry, heritage, and timeless elegance.

PM Modi concluded his two-day visit to Japan on Saturday. he described the visit as "productive".

"This visit to Japan will be remembered for the productive outcomes which will benefit the people of our nations. I thank PM Ishiba, the Japanese people and the Government for their warmth," the Prime MInister said in his X post.

This visit to Japan will be remembered for the productive outcomes which will benefit the people of our nations. I thank PM Ishiba, the Japanese people and the Government for their warmth.@shigeruishiba pic.twitter.com/kdXYeLPJ7N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 30, 2025

After his successful Japan visit, PM Modi on Saturday embarked on his China visit to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, which begins on Sunday. The SCO summit is being held in China from August 31-September 1.

This will be PM Modi's first visit to China in the last seven years and the first since the Galwan Valley faceoff between the soldiers of the two countries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in June 2020.