 Russian Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Moscow; Investigators Cite Possible Ukrainian Role
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldRussian Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Moscow; Investigators Cite Possible Ukrainian Role

Russian Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Moscow; Investigators Cite Possible Ukrainian Role

A Russian lieutenant general, Fanil Sarvarov, was killed after a bomb detonated under his car in Moscow. Investigators said Ukrainian intelligence could be behind the attack, the third killing of a senior Russian military officer in a year. The Kremlin said President Vladimir Putin was informed of the incident.

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 22, 2025, 03:15 PM IST
article-image
Russian Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Moscow; Investigators Cite Possible Ukrainian Role | X @nexta_tv

Moscow: A Russian general was killed Monday morning after an explosive device detonated underneath his car in Moscow, and investigators said Ukraine could be behind the attack, the third such killing of a senior military officer in a year.

Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, died from his injuries, said Svetlana Petrenko, the spokesperson for Russia's Investigative Committee, the nation's top criminal investigation agency.

"Investigators are pursuing numerous lines of enquiry regarding the murder. One of these is that the crime was orchestrated by Ukrainian intelligence services," Petrenko said.

Read Also
Mexico Mayor Misses Inaugural Train As It Leaves On Time; Netizens Compare It With India's 'VIP...
article-image

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that President Vladimir Putin had been immediately informed about Sarvarov's killing.

FPJ Shorts
NCW Launches 'SHAKTI Scholars' Fellowship To Boost Research On Women's Issues
NCW Launches 'SHAKTI Scholars' Fellowship To Boost Research On Women's Issues
Honour Killing In Karnataka: Father Hacks 19-Year-Old Pregnant Daughter To Death
Honour Killing In Karnataka: Father Hacks 19-Year-Old Pregnant Daughter To Death
Delhi HC Division Bench Issues Notice On 11-Year-Old's Appeal Against CM SHRI School Admission Test
Delhi HC Division Bench Issues Notice On 11-Year-Old's Appeal Against CM SHRI School Admission Test
Who Was Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar? Another Student Leader Shot By Unknown Gunmen In Bangladesh Days After Osman Hadi
Who Was Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar? Another Student Leader Shot By Unknown Gunmen In Bangladesh Days After Osman Hadi

The Defense Ministry said that Sarvarov had previously fought in Chechnya and taken part in Moscow's military campaign in Syria.

Just over a year ago, on Dec. 17, 2024, Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the chief of the military's nuclear, biological and chemical protection forces, was killed by a bomb hidden on an electric scooter outside his apartment building. Kirillov's assistant also died. Ukraine's security service claimed responsibility for the attack.

An Uzbek man was quickly arrested and charged with killing Kirillov on behalf of the Ukrainian security service.

Read Also
India-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement Approved, Jobs, Exports & Select Stocks May Benefit
article-image

Russian President Vladimir Putin described Kirillov's killing as a "major blunder" by Russia's security agencies, noting they should learn from it and improve their efficiency.

But in April, another senior Russian military officer, Lt. Gen. Yaroslav Moskalik, a deputy head of the main operational department in the General Staff, was killed by an explosive device placed in his car parked near to his apartment building just outside Moscow. A suspected perpetrator was quickly arrested.

Moscow also has blamed Ukraine for several bombings and other attacks in Russia.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Who Was Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar? Another Student Leader Shot By Unknown Gunmen In Bangladesh Days...

Who Was Muhammad Motaleb Sikdar? Another Student Leader Shot By Unknown Gunmen In Bangladesh Days...

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Days After Osman Hadi's Killing, Another Student Leader Shot In Head In...

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Days After Osman Hadi's Killing, Another Student Leader Shot In Head In...

Russian Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Moscow; Investigators Cite Possible...

Russian Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov Killed In Car Bomb Blast In Moscow; Investigators Cite Possible...

Mexico Mayor Misses Inaugural Train As It Leaves On Time; Netizens Compare It With India's 'VIP...

Mexico Mayor Misses Inaugural Train As It Leaves On Time; Netizens Compare It With India's 'VIP...

India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM...

India, New Zealand Announce Historic Free Trade Agreement After Telephonic Conversation Between PM...