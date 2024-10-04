Mumbai This Weekend: Navratri Events, Garba Nights And More

Image: Freepik

As we dive into the festive season, the weekends in the city are turning vibrant and extravagant with Navratri events and lively Garba nights. Mumbai, the City of Light, is experiencing its ultimate festival spirit this weekend with events that will boost your excitement and devotion. Whether you are looking for a dandiya night or an escape from the busy week, here are events this week in Mumbai for joy and happiness!

Naidu Club KoraKendra Navratri 2024

Navratri 2024 | Insider.com

Get ready to join Mumbai's largest and safest Navratri extravaganza at Naidu Club's 20th edition of devotional Rass Garba. At Kora Kendra Ground, this event promises a night of traditional Garba along with rhythms and performances from talented singers. Gather your friends, pull up your garba outfits, and immerse yourself in the vibrant spirit of the festival!

When: October 3, 2024 - October 12, 2024| 6:30 PM onwards

Where: Kora Kendra Ground, Mumbai

Festa De Goa

Festa De Goa | Insider.com

Get the feel of Goa in your city! Dive into the Festa De Goa event, where its rich culture unfolds through poetry, heartfelt notes and delightful flavours. Experience the lyrical beauty of Konkani literature alongside the bold artistry of Souza. This festival promises a journey into Goan culture, showcasing its inspiring and innovative influences.

When: October 5, 2024 | 4 PM

Where: The Royal Opera House, Mumbai

DJ Dandiya Night in Mumbai

Dandiya Night |

Experience the ultimate Dandiya night in the city at Smaash. Dive into a vibrant night filled with joy and devotion featuring a DJ, Dandiya, and Garba. You can also enjoy delicious food with complimentary ₹200 food vouchers. Additionally, to add up to the thrill and excitement, you can participate in interesting contests for prizes like Best Costume (Male, Female, and Couple) and Best Dancer (Male and Female). Don’t miss out on this incredible celebration!

When: October 4, 2024 - October 6, 2024 | 7 PM - 11 PM

Where: Utopia City, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Garba Party

Garba Party |

Get ready to keep the festive spirit alive! Join here for a spectacular Garba Party in the city. Enjoy a night filled with colourful music, delicious snacks, and endless fun. Indulge in savoury treats, grab your Dandiya sticks to showcase your dance moves, and let the energetic music keep the party going. Additionally, you’ll have the chance to win prestigious awards for Best Dance Performance and Best Dresser.

When: October 5, 2024 | 5 PM

Where: Venue to be announced, Mumbai

Bongiyo Aahar: Bengali Cuisine Pop-Up

Navrati holds significant importance in Bengali culture. Durga Pujo in Bengal is one of the auspicious festivals celebrated every year to honour Maa Durga. Apart from its cultural significance, Bengali cuisine plays a vital role in the festival's celebration. Savour the authenticity of Bengali food at this exciting pop-up at Momo Cafe by MasterChef Subhojit. From Jhaal Muri and Ghoogni to Payesh, Dry Sweets, and Rosogolla, the pop-up is ideal for experiencing the richness of Bengal cuisine.

When: October 3, 2024 - October 13, 2024| 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM

Where: Momo Cafe, Courtyard by Marriott, Andheri East, Mumbai