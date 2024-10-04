Mumbaikars Embrace Navratri 2024: Dance To Garba Beats As Festivities Kick Off Across City

Raasleela Navratri 2024 | File Photo

Mumbai: With the beginning of one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals, Mumbaikars have indulged themselves into the tune of Navratri by grooving on the beats of garba and dandiya. The Ashwin Navratri will continue till October 12 and garba organisers will continue to host Mumbaikars till the last day of Navratri with soulful music by some of the most famous bands and celebrity musicians.

The city is experiencing various garba events organised in different parts of the city. Although, the major events are lined up in the northern suburban part of the city, The Free Press Journal brings a list of various Navratri celebrations that the readers can visit during these nine days.

Rangtaali Navratri 2024 | File Photo

Rangtaali Navratri 2024

Gen. Arunkumar Vaidya Ground, Borivali (W)

After the successful first year, Taramati Foundation and Yash Entertainment are back for the second year in a row with Garba princess Aishwarya Majmudar. A very well-known Gujarati folk singer, Majmudar is expected to attract thousands of garba lovers with her melodious voice and energetic stage performance.

Majmudar said, “I am blessed and grateful that I am able to enjoy Navratri in Borivali once again this year. I and my entire team are excited to celebrate this festival with Mumbaikars and this Navratri, we will keep no bar on enjoyment.”

Raasleela Navratri 2024

Bombay Presidency Radio Club, Colaba

Located in the heart of South Mumbai on the lines of Gateway of India, Raasleela Navratri is also known as Garba By The Bay. South Mumbai’s only outdoor Navratri is expected to have a footfall of around 1500 participants daily throughout the festival of nine days. The celebration will be accompanied with traditional Gujarati bands and singers entertaining the cosmopolitan crowd.

Rang Raas Navratri 2024 | File Photo

Rang Raas Navratri 2024

Balasaheb Thackeray Manoranjan Udyan, Borivali (W)

Bollywood singer Bhoomi Trivedi, who has been performing at Garba events in Mumbai for years, will present her captivating talent at Hitech Events’ Rang Raas Navratri 2024. With a grand stage, high-security zone and a long list of Bollywood celebrities queued up as guests, the event is supposed to be the trendiest and the grandest dandiya event in Mumbai.

“Navratri brings endless happiness, excitement, and divine power with it. The purity of worshipping Goddess Amba and the beauty of offering prayers by indulging in Raas-Dandiya cannot be stated in words,” said a member of the organising committee.